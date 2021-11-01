Over the weekend, an AP reporter kicked off a media firestorm with a “Let’s Go Brandon” story featuring an interesting detail about a recent Houston-to-Albuquerque Southwest Airlines flight:

TFW you’re trying to go on vacation and then the pilot says the very thing you’re working on over the loud speaker and you have to try to get him comment but then almost get removed from plane. https://t.co/xZI5FtLzJB — Colleen Long (@ctlong1) October 30, 2021

"On Friday morning on a Southwest flight from Houston to Albuquerque, the pilot signed off his greeting over the public address system with the phrase, to audible gasps from some passengers." https://t.co/0KlzkTWSch — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) October 30, 2021

On a ⁦Southwest flight from Houston to Albuquerque, the pilot signed off over the public address system with the phrase “Let’s go, Brandon” (GOP code for “Fuck Joe Biden”) to audible gasps from some passengers. Care to comment, ⁦@SouthwestAir⁩? https://t.co/ZgfHwZHmVe — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) October 30, 2021

When we say firestorm, we’re not kidding:

Just what the doctor ordered!

big thanks to the southwest pilot for knocking Dave Chappelle from the top spot in the news cycle. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) November 1, 2021

Heh.

Has it even been confirmed the pilot said “let’s go Brandon”? — Keith (@bk_owens) November 1, 2021

Nope. It's all on the word of one AP reporter who says she swore she heard it. And then she tried to get inside the cockpit. https://t.co/haxxKmTeGj — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 1, 2021

also, as far as i can tell, the sole source for the southwest story is a lone AP lunatic who bragged she demanded access to the locked cockpit after she supposedly heard the pilot say the phrase. so, you’ll excuse me as i await secondary confirmation before I believe the story. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) November 1, 2021

Would audio suffice?

Listen to the audio here. They’re saying this is confirmation, but he could just as easily be saying “Let’s go Braves”, as it’s clipped.https://t.co/BaKaKDFYmG — The H2 (@TheH2) November 1, 2021

Check it out for yourselves and see what you think:

Huh.

Uh if that's the actual audio, then that's not remotely close to being clear "Brandon" I don't really do the amateur sleuth thing but it sounds like "let's go braves," to me. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 1, 2021

To me it sounds like the beginning of “let’s go Braves” that’s been intentionally cut short. But it damned well isn’t a slam-dunk “Brandon”. Also, Let’s Go Brandon! Also, also, Let’s Go Braves!! — The H2 (@TheH2) November 1, 2021

Wait… the pilot that triggered this whole meltdown might’ve been saying “Let’s Go Braves”??? Folks, we may have to co-opt a new phrase 😂😂😂😂 — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) November 1, 2021

We definitely wouldn’t be going around screeching about “Let’s Go Brandon!” if that were our audio evidence.

It would be a hilarious twist if he didn’t even say it. https://t.co/kSclD5vawi — Karol Markowicz (@karol) November 1, 2021

He may very well not have said it at all.

AP Karen is probably really mad about the tomahawk chop. — The H2 (@TheH2) November 1, 2021

Or she was just bored and looking for something to spice up her life. Since trying to get into a locked cockpit wasn’t exciting enough.

Now that I've heard the audio, I'm pretty sure this is another Talia Lavin seeing a tattoo and assuming someone was a Nazi. https://t.co/N2Y4YhkbIV — NecroNoamicon (@neontaster) November 1, 2021

The pilot could’ve had a tiki torch with him. You don’t know!

lmaoooooo we’re going to find out later this week the pilot made a World Series-related dig on a flight from Houston, and all you lunatics launched into a Too Online rage based on the say-so of a crazy lady who boasted she tried to get into the plane’s locked cockpit, aren’t we? — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) November 1, 2021

I'm going to absolutely die if we find out the national media threw a 3 day tantrum over this thing which should have never been a story anyways and it turns out he said "Let's go Braves!" (which is very possible based on that audio) https://t.co/YcLMlfzMee — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 1, 2021

It's not that she "sounded insane." She is insane. "Let's go, Braves!" @ComfortablySmug https://t.co/764cW5IkNF — I Might Be Donna (@Crypsis12) November 1, 2021

Wouldn’t it be something if all the furor were over nothing?

It was all because one AP journalist went crazy. Amazing — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 1, 2021

Amazing.

Journos yet again pushing disinformation to attack American democracy — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 1, 2021

Democracy Dies in Misheard Audio.

If this turns out to be “Let’s go Braves”, everything these blue checks demanded of @SouthwestAir should happen to the blue checks. Everything from being registered as a mental patient to being labeled a terrorist. And every single one should be put on the No Fly List. https://t.co/EcJTugrato — Whatevs (@j035ich5pach) November 1, 2021

Good idea! You can never be too careful.

The biggest threat to American democracy is not a dude living on a golf resort in Florida, it's dumbass liberal white women https://t.co/pL34j9gLv7 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 1, 2021

And the other dumbass liberals who believe them.