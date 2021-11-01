Over the weekend, an AP reporter kicked off a media firestorm with a “Let’s Go Brandon” story featuring an interesting detail about a recent Houston-to-Albuquerque Southwest Airlines flight:

When we say firestorm, we’re not kidding:

Just what the doctor ordered!

Heh.

Would audio suffice?

Check it out for yourselves and see what you think:

Huh.

We definitely wouldn’t be going around screeching about “Let’s Go Brandon!” if that were our audio evidence.

He may very well not have said it at all.

Or she was just bored and looking for something to spice up her life. Since trying to get into a locked cockpit wasn’t exciting enough.

The pilot could’ve had a tiki torch with him. You don’t know!

Wouldn’t it be something if all the furor were over nothing?

Amazing.

Democracy Dies in Misheard Audio.

Good idea! You can never be too careful.

And the other dumbass liberals who believe them.

