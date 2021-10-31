Yesterday the Associated Press did a dive into the “Let’s Go Brandon” phenomenon:

One of the stories in the article was about a Southwest Airlines pilot who said “Let’s Go Brandon” when he signed off. That reportedly resulted in “audible gasps,” according to the article.

As it turns out, one of the AP reporters who wrote the story was on the plane that day and tried to get a comment from the pilot:

How did she try to get a comment? By asking that the cockpit door be unlocked:

Um, yeah, maybe just a little.

Presumably, Southwest’s policy of maintaining a comfortable environment includes not allowing a passenger access to a locked cockpit, even if they are “journalists.”

The media’s selective outrage is well documented.

So true.

