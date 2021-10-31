Yesterday the Associated Press did a dive into the “Let’s Go Brandon” phenomenon:

From the House floor to a Southwest Airlines flight, President Biden's critics have embraced the phrase “Let’s Go Brandon.” The phrase took off after a reporter at a NASCAR race mistook a crude anti-Biden chant as cheering for driver Brandon Brown. https://t.co/ToCAm75IrS — The Associated Press (@AP) October 30, 2021

One of the stories in the article was about a Southwest Airlines pilot who said “Let’s Go Brandon” when he signed off. That reportedly resulted in “audible gasps,” according to the article.

As it turns out, one of the AP reporters who wrote the story was on the plane that day and tried to get a comment from the pilot:

TFW you’re trying to go on vacation and then the pilot says the very thing you’re working on over the loud speaker and you have to try to get him comment but then almost get removed from plane. https://t.co/xZI5FtLzJB — Colleen Long (@ctlong1) October 30, 2021

How did she try to get a comment? By asking that the cockpit door be unlocked:

Also in defense of airline I was asking them to open locked cock pit and probably sounded insane! — Colleen Long (@ctlong1) October 30, 2021

Um, yeah, maybe just a little.

The airline did respond: “Southwest Team takes pride in providing a welcoming, comfortable, and respectful environment for the millions of Customers who fly with the airline each year and behavior from any individual that is divisive or offensive is not condoned.” — Colleen Long (@ctlong1) October 30, 2021

Presumably, Southwest’s policy of maintaining a comfortable environment includes not allowing a passenger access to a locked cockpit, even if they are “journalists.”

What? Did you call the NFL when football players were wearing pig socks attacking police officers while they were on the job? Guessing no. pic.twitter.com/KXRMcB8Wtk — Freedom is all that matters (@katnandu) October 31, 2021

The media’s selective outrage is well documented.

Talk about white privilege https://t.co/w6FkNqBWVV — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) October 31, 2021

This is the media people believe and think are rational purveyors of facts. Pathetic. https://t.co/EjhomfZowA — Susan Duncan (@susanduncan01) October 31, 2021

You are insane! Banging on a locked cockpit door is the definition of INSANE. — IrishTea1 (@IrishTea1) October 31, 2021

That’s illegal. — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) October 30, 2021

Well Karen, look at the bright side, there wasn’t an air marshal on the flight or you may have had a really bad day. — Hunter Biden’s Life Coach (@Dave_AllRighty) October 31, 2021

So true.

Honest question. If you were a Middle Eastern man instead of a white woman media activist, would this incident have ended differently? — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) October 30, 2021

Almost make ls we want to fly Southwest — The Artist Formerly Known as Choominati (@formeret) October 30, 2021

If they had escorted her out in handcuffs, I’d fly southwest for life — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) October 31, 2021

