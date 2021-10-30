The Lincoln Project released a statement a few moments ago taking credit for the people holding tiki torches standing next to the Youngkin campaign bus today:

They write, “If [Youngkin] will denounce Trump’s assertion… the Charlottesville rioters possessed ‘very fine’ qualities, we’ll withdraw the tiki torches”:

Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson tweeted this earlier in the day:

Good one, guys:

How come they didn’t bring Rick Wilson’s Confederate flag cooler?

Libs, keep setting that money on fire:

Exit question: Did they coordinate with Dems?

This isn’t over.

***

Tags: Lincoln Project