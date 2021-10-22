She’s baaaaaaaack!
After handing the keys over to Karine Jean-Pierre for yesterday’s White House press briefing, Jen Psaki is back in the driver’s seat, and she’s got her foot on that gas pedal:
.@PressSec: "What the American people saw last night is that the President has rolled up his sleeves and he is deep in the details of spreadsheets and numbers…" pic.twitter.com/uq8ex0bDoN
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 22, 2021
She’s gonna drive this car right over the cliff, isn’t she?
Joe Biden’s performance at last night’s “invitation-only” CNN town hall left quite a bit to be desired. Namely evidence that he’s up to the challenge of being president.
We didn’t see any … did you?
You do have to respect Jen Psaki’s tenacity, though. She’s gonna ride the “Joe Biden is a Competent Leader” jalopy into the ground.
Lolololololol
— Doctor Deshawn Jackson (@Deshawn68882369) October 22, 2021
I can't believe the press corps didn't burst out laughing.
— Local Hero ™ (@HofSpillane) October 22, 2021
One of the funniest things she's ever said.
— LL (@baseballhatliz) October 22, 2021
No way in this world does he have any idea what a spreadsheet even is.
— KG (@KDuffyND95) October 22, 2021
We do, however, believe that he’s deep in something.
yep. He's deep into it. https://t.co/I4cCBh8xyv
— Tom Spencer (@trsmiami) October 22, 2021