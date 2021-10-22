She’s baaaaaaaack!

After handing the keys over to Karine Jean-Pierre for yesterday’s White House press briefing, Jen Psaki is back in the driver’s seat, and she’s got her foot on that gas pedal:

She’s gonna drive this car right over the cliff, isn’t she?

Joe Biden’s performance at last night’s “invitation-only” CNN town hall left quite a bit to be desired. Namely evidence that he’s up to the challenge of being president.

We didn’t see any … did you?

Trending

You do have to respect Jen Psaki’s tenacity, though. She’s gonna ride the “Joe Biden is a Competent Leader” jalopy into the ground.

We do, however, believe that he’s deep in something.

