President Biden’s town hall on CNN featured the usual softball questions from a pre-approved list of attendees, but that doesn’t mean there weren’t several “WTF” moments. Biden demonstrates regularly that he can swing and miss at even the softest of softballs. Early on, Biden did his creepy whisper thing again while making a hand gesture that would have had CNN in full “white supremacy signal” meltdown mode for days if Trump had done it.

Among the whoppers told was when Biden informed Anderson Cooper that he hasn’t been to the border as president because there just hasn’t been the time:

BIDEN ON THE BORDER: "I guess I should go down, but the whole point of it is I haven’t had a whole hell of a lot of time to get down. I’ve been spending time going around looking at the $900 billion damage done by hurricanes and floods and weather and traveling around the world." pic.twitter.com/mgWLxvf36d — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 22, 2021

On top of that, Biden claimed to have been to the border before:

Cooper: “Do you have plans to visit the southern border?” Biden: “I’ve been there before.” Ok… this is an easy one to fact-check, fact-checkers paid to handle this stuff (answer: Biden has never been to the border in 50 years as a politician) — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 22, 2021

If any claim deserves a media fact-check, it’s that one!

In September, Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked Jen Psaki if Biden had ever visited the border in his 50 years as a politician. Psaki replied that she’d have to check on it, but Doocy already knew the answer.

