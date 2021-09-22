During today’s White House briefing, Biden press secretary Jen Psaki claimed that President Biden is relying on his experience when it comes to solving problems (or creating them as it were). With the “experience” claim in mind, Fox News’ Peter Doocy had a question that Psaki clearly wasn’t expecting, and Doocy seemed to also know the answer before a stumbling answer was attempted:

A 50-year politician who likely has never visited the border? That helps explain plenty:

The House GOP asks a fair question:

If Biden would ever take a question maybe somebody could ask him.

Update:

GOP chair Ronna McDaniel couldn’t find any examples of Biden ever having visiting the border either:

