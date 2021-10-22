Let’s go Brandon … oops, sorry. Biden. *snort*

So, President Biden had himself a CNN Town Hall last night and as you can likely imagine, it was a hot dumpster of cringe, awful, and embarrassing as he stumbled and bumbled through the pre-scripted questions from Dem-sympathetic CNN hosts.

Joe Biden can’t even do a pre-scripted Townhall, with CNN Democrat propagandist hosts, without still looking like a creepy, brainless, incoherent, embarrassing, whispering weirdo. 👉 #IncoherentJoe — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) October 22, 2021

And if you thought THAT was bad, think about how awful it was for the White House staff who were busy during the Town Hall trying to correct and clarify everything Biden said IN REAL-TIME.

White House staff was busy during last night’s town hall fact checking their boss, Biden, in real time… Staff issued clarifications on a range of Biden’s remarks including on the supply chain crisis, to raising taxes, and even Taiwan ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/u6mJvqDTJZ — Chad Gilmartin (@ChadGilmartinCA) October 22, 2021

Oof.

And this guy got 81 million votes.

Alrighty then.

Translating. They're translating, and in some cases, reinterpreting. — WiFi 10 – 802.11yeet (@AceHighWifi) October 22, 2021

Yup.

What Biden MEANT when he said … what he meant to say was … etc.

That must be an exhausting job! — 🇺🇸☀️🌴Laura🌴☀️🇺🇸 (@flasunshine929) October 22, 2021

Not enough Wheaties on this planet.

You know it's bad when they "fact check" their own boss. — Alexander Fahr (@AlexanderFahr) October 22, 2021

Yes, #IncoherentJoe is indeed trending this morning on Twitter.

Strange considering the questions were likely planned in advance. — Matt Koehler (@MgKoehler) October 22, 2021

Oh yeah.

So basically staff are saying: pic.twitter.com/nfFvfG1rbn — Joe LaCour (@joecct77) October 22, 2021

As they have been since he took office.

Yup.

It would be hilarious if it weren’t so sad and dangerous.

***

Related:

BOO and YAH: Drew Holden NUKES toeing-the-Fauci-line media in EPIC thread for attacking Rand Paul after NIH bombshell PROVES Fauci lied

‘DAMN, Carrot Top has REALLY let himself go’: Kathy Griffin shares video of herself that will definitely NOT bring all the boys to the yard

‘Queen’: Rose McGowan goes OFF on ‘Whiny U.S. Netflix Employees’ for getting their fee-fees hurt by Dave Chappelle and BOOM