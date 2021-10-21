Hey, if we have to see it, so do you guys.

When you see Andy Dick trending and you wonder what he did this time and find THIS VIDEO of Kathy Griffin …

What in the Hell did we just watch?

Suppose it could have been Andy Dick because he/she/it never turns around.

Or maybe Carrot Top.

Oh wait, it’s from Griffin’s account.

Never mind.

It’s her.

Your milkshake doesnt being anyone to the yard — Awakened (@BrandonHathaw12) October 20, 2021

Noooooope.

Wow. Even naked on a balcony you can't get an audience. — BeeLady🐝 (@miamivandynyu) October 21, 2021

Ouch.

Carrot Top has let himself go. — Beks the Feral Corsetted Housewife (@BekahBunnie) October 21, 2021

See?

Carrot Top was trending as well.

When you see this, thank god and all that is holy that you only have to see the top, BACK half of this abomination. @RealCarrotTop should be embarrassed. — Stagflation – the latest gift from Biden (@THEMarkEdwards1) October 21, 2021

And she cleared the pool just like that. — Closeted News Junkie (@NewsCloset) October 21, 2021

Best Halloween decoration ever! If this doesn't scare the tricky treaters away, nothing will!! — Jamie Claye – the wave that I am 🎵 (@JamieClayz) October 20, 2021

Hey, a positive spin.

*meep*

Maybe Kathy should just stick with that whole severed head thing.

***

