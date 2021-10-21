We honestly had to read this more than once to make sure it really was Cheri Jacobus and she really WAS going after The Lincoln Project. Knowing how buddy-buddy she and Rick Wilson used to be this sort of surprised us …

Tearing into them for being grifters and pocketing lots of money was not something we had on our Cheri BINGO card.

Lincoln Project should give those tens of million$ they siphoned off for themselves last year, directly to Dem House candidates so that Dems can retain the majority in the mid-terms next year. LP shoulda spent it on Dems LAST YEAR to increase the majority in prep for 2022. #grift — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) October 20, 2021

Dog smells his own hole.

Just sayin’.

She kept going:

The Lincoln Project's 2020 grift may very well be costing Dems the majority in next year's midterm congressional elections. People believed they were donating to elect Dems, NOT to build "generational wealth" for a group of grifters. https://t.co/C2w58YsBRT — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) October 20, 2021

What’s really costing Democrats is how absolutely abysmal Joe Biden is doing BUT if she wants to blame Rick Wilson and his merry band of toadies who are we to say otherwise?

btw I block the anonymous LP bots and trolls. Another waste of money. Plus, it's a stretch to believe there is MAGA-like devotion and rabid defense of a group of superPAC operatives. #gullible #StopTheGrift #GiveBackTheMoney — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) October 20, 2021

To be fair, she blocks pretty much anyone who disagrees with her but still.

Agree with you 100%. George Conway is an LP founder. MOB MOB MOB. There’s always a grift when the mob is involved — Katie Scott (@mamakatie64) October 20, 2021

Always a grift with Steve Schmidt is involved but we digress.

Tara is being paid $300,000 a year from donations to the Lincoln Project. It's not going towards helping Democrats hold the House majority next year. — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) October 20, 2021

Almost sounds like Cheri is jelly that Tara is getting paid … wonder if maybe she thought they’d bring her in?

Just thinking out loud.

@TheRickWilson @TaraSetmayer I am a Berkeley-People's-Park-Liberal who donated money to LP from jump street. I think LP played in role in defeating TFG, so I don't regret the donations. However, pls speak to this 👇 so that I can determine whether or not to continue donations. pic.twitter.com/01hi7DnNdC — S Dot (@coolsdot) October 20, 2021

Uh oh.

Not that we think this will do much damage to TLP; they enabled a predator, one of their founders harassed their only female co-founder via email, and they’re still going. Trump hate sells.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Gotta take a moment and really breathe that one in. — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) October 20, 2021

I'm sure Cheri had a bit of trouble swallowing that bitter pill. — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) October 20, 2021

Probably.

Wait, isn't Jacobus Team Grift? — Cranky "Vaccinated, Sophisticated" Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) October 20, 2021

Seemed that way in the beginning.

Us too!

