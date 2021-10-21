Fauci lied, people died. Period.

Senator Rand Paul has of course been trying to tell Americans this for months now … if only more of us had listened.

When does the angry little COVID gnome from Hell resign? Go to jail?

Asking for a friend.

Rand shared the whole damning thread:

Correcting untruthful assertions … aka TOLD THE FREAKIN’ TRUTH after Fauci lied his a*s off.

Ok, so we’re not as elegant as Richard here, but it’s pretty much the same thing.

Keep going.

It gets so much worse:

Knowingly. Willfully. Brazenly.

There are no words for how evil this really is.

Check out these violations:

Welp, we know they violated this one, now.

Oops.

So now what?

That’s our question too.

***

