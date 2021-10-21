Fauci lied, people died. Period.

Senator Rand Paul has of course been trying to tell Americans this for months now … if only more of us had listened.

When does the angry little COVID gnome from Hell resign? Go to jail?

Asking for a friend.

NIH Contradicts Fauci, Admits Funding Gain-of-Function Research at Wuhan Lab https://t.co/8hIq5S3xNa via @BreitbartNews — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) October 21, 2021

Rand shared the whole damning thread:

“I told you so” doesn’t even begin to cover it here: https://t.co/9JFn85I24i — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) October 21, 2021

Correcting untruthful assertions … aka TOLD THE FREAKIN’ TRUTH after Fauci lied his a*s off.

NIH corrects untruthful assertions by NIH Director Collins and NIAID Director Fauci that NIH had not funded gain-of-function research in Wuhan. NIH states that EcoHealth Alliance violated Terms and Conditions of NIH grant AI110964. pic.twitter.com/cFOtJlRoWl — Richard H. Ebright (@R_H_Ebright) October 20, 2021

Ok, so we’re not as elegant as Richard here, but it’s pretty much the same thing.

Keep going.

It gets so much worse:

The NIH received the relevant documents in 2018 and reviewed the documents in 2020 and again in 2021. The NIH–specifically, Collins, Fauci, and Tabak–lied to Congress, lied to the press, and lied to the public. Knowingly. Willfully. Brazenly. — Richard H. Ebright (@R_H_Ebright) October 20, 2021

Knowingly. Willfully. Brazenly.

There are no words for how evil this really is.

How many times can one grantee violate the Terms and Conditions of one NIH grant without being penalized? (Apparently, if the grantee is EcoHealth Alliance, the number is at least four.)https://t.co/9ni8ViX4FD — Richard H. Ebright (@R_H_Ebright) October 1, 2021

Check out these violations:

Violation 1: "No funds are provided and no funds can be used to support gain-of-function research covered under the October 17, 2014 White House Announcement (NIH Guide Notice NOT-OD-15-011)." — Richard H. Ebright (@R_H_Ebright) October 1, 2021

Welp, we know they violated this one, now.

Violation 2: "[S]hould any of the MERS-like or SARS-like chimeras generated under this grant show evidence of enhanced virus growth greater than 1 log over the parental backbone strain you must stop all experiments with

these viruses" — Richard H. Ebright (@R_H_Ebright) October 1, 2021

Oops.

Violation 3: "[S]hould any of the MERS-like or SARS-like chimeras generated under this grant show evidence of enhanced virus growth greater than 1 log over the parental backbone strain you must..provide..NIAID Program Officer and Grants Management Specialist..with..data" — Richard H. Ebright (@R_H_Ebright) October 1, 2021

Violation 4: 'Progress reports document grantee recipient accomplishments and compliance with terms of award. Progress reports…are due the 15th of the month preceding the month in which the budget period ends" (e.g., if the budget period ends 11/30, the due date is 10/15)." — Richard H. Ebright (@R_H_Ebright) October 1, 2021

Violation 5: "Effective February 9, 2017, if the recipient organization has submitted a renewal application on or before the date by which a..Final-RPPR..would be required for the current competitive segment, then submission of an 'Interim-RPPR' via eRA Commons is now required." — Richard H. Ebright (@R_H_Ebright) October 2, 2021

Violation 6: "NIAID defines a Highly Pathogenic Agent as an infectious Agent or Toxin that may warrant a

biocontainment safety level of BSL3 or higher..When submitting future Progress Reports indicate at the beginning of the report…. — Richard H. Ebright (@R_H_Ebright) October 2, 2021

"….If your IBC or equivalent body or official has determined, for example, by conducting a risk assessment, that the work being planned or performed under this grant may be conducted at a..safety level that is lower than BSL3." — Richard H. Ebright (@R_H_Ebright) October 2, 2021

Violation 7: "When submitting future Progress Reports indicate at the beginning of the report:

..

Any changes in the use of the Agent(s)..including its restricted experiments that have resulted in a change in the required biocontainment level, and any..change in location" — Richard H. Ebright (@R_H_Ebright) October 2, 2021

Violation 8: "When submitting future Progress Reports indicate at the beginning of the report:

..

If work with a new or additional Agent(s)..is proposed in the upcoming project period, provide..list of the new and/or additional Agent(s) that will be studied" — Richard H. Ebright (@R_H_Ebright) October 2, 2021

* at least eight — Richard H. Ebright (@R_H_Ebright) October 2, 2021

So now what?

That’s our question too.

***

