Does she really think this sort of authoritarian ugliness will help her beat DeSantis? It’s kinda hard to make the argument that the other guy is authoritarian or bad when you tweet crap like this … perhaps Nikki Fried is unfamiliar with due process? Just spitballin’?

What a cow.

Sorry to any cows offended by being compared to her.

Our bad.

That’s the Democrat’s new mantra.

Guilty unless you agree with them.

Stalin would indeed be proud.

What’s really scary here is Nikki thinks she’s the good guy.

***

