Does she really think this sort of authoritarian ugliness will help her beat DeSantis? It’s kinda hard to make the argument that the other guy is authoritarian or bad when you tweet crap like this … perhaps Nikki Fried is unfamiliar with due process? Just spitballin’?

Today I'm announcing the suspension of six licenses of domestic terrorists who participated in the January 6 insurrection attempt against the United States. That brings our total to 28 suspensions. As more charges are filed, we will continue to hold these traitors accountable. — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) October 19, 2021

What a cow.

Sorry to any cows offended by being compared to her.

Our bad.

Seems that if someone is a "terrorist" engaging in an "insurrection" then any conviction would involve decades in jail, not a suspended license. Seems about in line for someone participating in a riot, though. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) October 19, 2021

Guilty until proven innocent? — 🍀 Tabatha 🇺🇸🇮🇪🇮🇱 (@Winning4Him) October 19, 2021

That’s the Democrat’s new mantra.

Guilty unless you agree with them.

You’re going to get sued, and they’ll win! pic.twitter.com/BGyLQZ7qAj — 👻 Boo! It’s Kristi 🎃 (@Kristi_Weaver4) October 19, 2021

Breaking the law working out for you, huh? https://t.co/OHjddsoXVf — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) October 19, 2021

You think this is a good look for a Gubernatorial candidate? You're not their judge or jury. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) October 19, 2021

Traitors? Terrorists? Due process?

You are just another pathetic, brain-dead, ignorant partisan tyrant-wannabe hack.

History will remember you as a person who gave up her soul to destroy her country and her fellow citizens.

Live with that. — Emanuel David (@IcekoldeBassman) October 19, 2021

None of them have been charged with terrorism, domestic or otherwise, which means you are punishing people for crimes they have not been convicted of which is a violation of due process and their civil rights.

That makes you a tyrant, or, in modern parlance, a Democrat. — Jason (@Freman67) October 19, 2021

Stalin would indeed be proud.

So a person who does not understand due process wants to be governor. What could possibly go wrong? — CharlotteDad (@DadCharlotte) October 19, 2021

What’s really scary here is Nikki thinks she’s the good guy.

***

Related:

‘Get your retraction ready NOW’: Mom who Judd Legum accused of being a ‘paid operative’ in Fairfax County, VA DECIMATES him in 1 vicious tweet

REEEE! Handmaid Tale’s author Margaret Atwood asks why we can’t say ‘woman’ anymore and the Left lose their damn minds

WHOA: Former Trumper David Weissmann who ‘saw the light’ and flipped Left BOLTS after receipt-filled thread exposes who is REALLY is