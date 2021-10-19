Might wanna gird those loins, Judd.

Just sayin’.

It all started here:

Hi @allinwithchris, I fixed your hit job with @juddlegum on parents. @terrymcauliffe vs @glennyoungkin has you so worried, you ridicule a black man @harryJ4justice, justify porn exposed by @stacylangton + spin conspiracies about @defendinged @coalitionfortj, led by Asians? Shame! pic.twitter.com/JnltGyKRaU — Asra Q. Nomani 🐻Mama Bear “Domestic Terrorist” 🧸 (@AsraNomani) October 19, 2021

Oof.

When you look at it this way they SHOULD be worried. Parents are ticked, and rightfully so.

Take a look at how he responded:

So if I understand you correctly, your objection to my reporting is that it's racist? — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 19, 2021

That Judd’s takeaway is ‘racism’ seems a bit shallow and quite honestly, deliberately disingenuous. Sure, Asra was pointing out how diverse the parents pushing back are (since McAuliffe called their concerns a ‘racist dog whistle’) but the key point here was their ridiculing those parents to pretend they’re just paid operatives whose concerns are not real.

FFS.

Because no parent could ever just care enough to fight back for their kids.

You did put out an attack piece on POCs for disagreement with the agenda of the leftist power base & falsely claimed that they did so in capacities as paid advocates. — Harry Jackson (@HarryJ4Justice) October 19, 2021

Yeah, that sounds pretty damn bad.

Good point.

None of my claims were false. Are you claiming there are no paid advocates involved in this effort? Does @DefendingEd not have paid staff? — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 19, 2021

Notice how once again he’s deliberately missing the point.

Nobody is THIS obtuse.

He’s being called out for ignoring the very real movement of PARENTS pushing back and fighting to fix public education for their kids. Take for example Fairfax mom, Stacey Langton, who called Fairfax OUT bigtime for inappropriate books in the library.

She was none too happy with Judd:

Hi @JuddLegum your claims on @MSNBC regarding my @fcpsnews #schoolboardmeeting visit Sept. 23rd are FALSE and defamatory and I should probably sue you. I'm a parent, not a "paid operative," & I never even met @AsraNomani before that night. Get your RETRACTION story in order now. — Stacy Langton (@StacyLangton) October 19, 2021

Ouch.

I’ve never claimed, on MSNBC or elsewhere, that you were a paid operative. I mentioned that your speech was used by advocacy groups, which is true. — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 19, 2021

He just made the whole effort out to be something other than parents, that’s all.

Sounds like you are the paid operative to me…. Typical media hack — Brian Smith (@BrichiBud4fan) October 19, 2021

Ain’t that the truth?

***

Related:

REEEE! Handmaid Tale’s author Margaret Atwood asks why we can’t say ‘woman’ anymore and the Left lose their damn minds

WHOA: Former Trumper David Weissmann who ‘saw the light’ and flipped Left BOLTS after receipt-filled thread exposes who is REALLY is

Campaign in PANIC! McAuliffe claims he didn’t MEAN parents shouldn’t tell schools what to teach, trips SPECTACULARLY over his own words (and RECORD)