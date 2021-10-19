You know, the fact Terry McAuliffe is releasing ads in the last two weeks before the election trying to DEFEND himself doesn’t sound like a winning or positive move for his campaign. Not to mention trying to pretend he didn’t LITERALLY say he doesn’t believe parents should have a say in what their children are taught when WE HEARD HIM SAY IT, and claiming Youngkin is taking him out of context is just pathetic.

Look at how desperate Terry is for people to believe he cares SO MUCH about our kids.

“That’s why I want you to hear this from me, Glenn Youngkin is taking my words out of context,” @TerryMcAuliffe says in a new ad pic.twitter.com/2ke4pyiD8x — Brandon Jarvis (@Jaaavis) October 18, 2021

Excuse us, we just threw up in our mouths a little.

Does anyone really buy this? We know he’s a Clinton lackey but OMG wow, just a train wreck.

“I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.” – literally Terry McAuliffe at a debate earlier this month https://t.co/sEmDGLXvv3 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 19, 2021

Literally.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Wow.

@TerryMcAuliffe’s attempt at “I didn’t say what I said” isn’t working if judged by the replies below. Since Covid, parents who wouldn’t usually listens to school board meeting or school related political events are now. It makes it harder to pull of a “I didn’t say that”. https://t.co/rLKuS8pmQ5 — Veronique de Rugy (@veroderugy) October 19, 2021

Let’s hope he’s losing.

Virginia won’t survive his being governor.

He must be getting brutal internal polling to have to release this ad. https://t.co/va7tM4uXMq — Bryan Caskey (@BryanCaskey) October 19, 2021

Must be.

This is a campaign in panic https://t.co/vFn1fJosZw — Kirsten Borman Dougherty (@kborman) October 19, 2021

It certainly doesn’t read like an ad from a confident campaign.

Of course @TerryMcAuliffe and his wife have always been involved in their kids' education, they spent a ton of money on exclusive private schools to keep them as far away from public schools as possible, and his wife helped run one of the most elite. @GlennYoungkin https://t.co/HfeHPoqogx — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) October 19, 2021

Oh yeah, that. McAuliffe’s kids all went to a very expensive private school where his wife sat on the board. Pretty sure they had a say in what was being taught to their kids, but he doesn’t want the same for parents of kids in public school.

Shameful.

wow, @TerryMcAuliffe, you must be desperate, but @GlennYoungkin has the receipts. you said that you think parents should have no say in their children's edu. it's on the record. stand by what you said or step aside. #VAGov #turnVAred cc @TeamYoungkin pic.twitter.com/sR0diN6cv4 https://t.co/bA8Ia6rRnV — mastaprincess (@mastaprincess) October 19, 2021

He could just save himself the embarrassment and step aside.

We like that.

It’s not just his words, but McAuliffe’s record …

It's HIS RECORD. April 4, 2016: "I veto House Bill 516, which would require schools to identify materials as 'sexually explicit' and notify parents if teachers plan to provide instructional material containing such content." https://t.co/bf0uGJ7nbk — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) October 19, 2021

Pressed on this in light of really extreme pornographic material in the schools, McAuliffe said his infamous line. Context is crystal clear. Watch it uncut.https://t.co/KLlslGuSRj — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) October 19, 2021

Out of context: Generically dismissive toward parents. In context: Your kids will get obscene, sexually explicit material assigned to them whether you like it or not. Why would he plead for context in this situation unless he is 100% confident media is in the tank? — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) October 19, 2021

Generally dismissive of parents.

Because the unions own him.

Yup.

Suuuure @TerryMcAuliffe your own words tell us all we need to know. https://t.co/jStr9DjI1w — Tammy Matthews (@cabotammy) October 19, 2021

Youngkin was ready for this though:

Very impressive clap-back from Youngkin herepic.twitter.com/634gaamBuq — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 19, 2021

Watch @GlennYoungkin on @IngrahamAngle: "@TerryMcAuliffe is trying very hard to change this narrative because he knows that parents are done with him. That's why we're about to go win this race and make a statement for parents across the nation." #VaGov #vapol #ParentsMatter pic.twitter.com/nzK5UTzn7m — Christian Martinez (@C_RMartinez) October 19, 2021

How did McAuliffe win the first time, Virginia? This guy is a disaster!

#TurnVARed

***

