As Twitchy readers know, Joe Biden was caught without a mask in a very busy DC restaurant, blatantly breaking D.C.’s mask mandate. If this had been an everyday American he or she would have been chased down and directed to cover their face for the 20 seconds or so it takes to walk to the table.

But since it’s always been ‘rules for thee but not for me,’ they let Joe do what he wants.

You’d think if masks really worked at keeping people from catching the virus, the nearly 80-year-old guy who happens to be the leader of the free world would be wearing one no matter what. And yet, here we are.

RedSteeze’s response was actually perfect:

Again we can argue about the effectiveness of these things but these people should be held to account and should explain why or why not these rules do not apply to them. https://t.co/Dz9gQ49Kkf — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 18, 2021

Exactly. If Biden really believes they work, he should wear one.

For whatever reason, Steeze’s tweet really upset Daniel Newman, who we had never heard of until we looked him up. Apparently, he’s an actor? Looking at his tweet we can see why people pay him to read the words of someone else.

See if you can make sense of this hot mess:

By who? Fox News? LOL Fox News should hold Biden accountable for not having a mask on at dinner??? Do you really know how stupid this tweet is, google Donald Trump regarding masks and watch yawls leader walk in the hospitals with no mask and then stfu https://t.co/KRM0ximpOB — Daniel Newmaη (@DanielNewman) October 18, 2021

Because as we all know, RedSteeze was a HUGE Trump guy. Oh, wait … no.

What the hell is ‘yawls’? Was he trying to say, ‘Ya’ll?’

This is painful.

Steeze responded:

Donald Trump is not the President and he is not imposing mask mandates. https://t.co/ii2sUmwiUS — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 18, 2021

Note, Daniel used this same basic tweet earlier when tweeting to Breaking 911.

Nobody responded then.

Sad.

Hate to tell you Daniel but trump never had a mask mandate 😂 https://t.co/BwI2j6Uykq — Brianna Price (@briprice661) October 18, 2021

There are so many things in this tweet that don’t make sense, I don’t even know where to begin. https://t.co/Unarfnj8zi — Joe Slivka (@JaySlivs) October 18, 2021

We’re still trying to figure it out.

Yawls.

***

