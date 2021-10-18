We suppose we should say ‘thanks’ to this nasty, mouthy, we assume woman calling Virginia voters ‘stupid’ to rally the troops for McAuliffe. Granted, Democrats have based their entire agenda on how much they dislike people in general and believe they’re not smart enough to do or think for themselves, but to outright call voters stupid just two weeks before the election?

Ouch.

Not a great look.

Especially with McAuliffe standing behind her with that dumb look on his face and not correcting her …

You know @TerryMcAuliffe is in trouble when his surrogates are calling the voters “stupid” two weeks before Election Day

pic.twitter.com/Q5i2sMr3og — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 18, 2021

This is what they really think of you, Virginia.

Wake up.

Because calling voters names in 2016 worked out so well for Hillary.

His voters are… — Hot Toddie 🎬 (@Phineas_Fogg) October 18, 2021

*snort*

Why would u call them stupid. Only riling them up and gathering them together against u. Calling some of “us” deplorable did NOT work. It only grew our pride! — Carol (@CSKidd) October 18, 2021

Because they are really just that arrogant. They believe anyone who disagrees with them must just be stupid and needs to be educated.

By them, of course.

crank up those Dominion vote-generating algorithms in Virginia. this clown @TerryMcAuliffe will need all the help he can get. https://t.co/7lF2gygK01 — Hunterdon Man (@HunterdonMan) October 18, 2021

Bite. Your. Tongue.

Why is it dem candidates cannot get through an election without degrading and calling voters vile names if they don't vote their way? https://t.co/aMQq6LOh5Z — Maggie (@drillanwr) October 18, 2021

He really is.

Although saying that is an insult to train wrecks everywhere.

If they vote for him after this, then this guy is correct. https://t.co/FKWnjpRcND — Rick (@rickytwalsh) October 18, 2021

This is what Terry McAulliffe and his people think of you. Show them who is stupid in November. https://t.co/i4w59Ek7Nv — RBe (@RBPundit) October 18, 2021

Hell YEAH.

***

