Nothing like a former Clinton lackey interviewing the guy who worked to spread the very lie they hoped would help Hillary win an election because that’s not a conflict of interest or a bias or anything.

First doc from George Stephanopoulos Productions coming Monday on Hulu. "Out of the Shadows" — Christopher Steele sat down with me for his first interview since the Steele Dossier. Here's the trailer: pic.twitter.com/lpgQewC4N5 — GeorgeStephanopoulos (@GStephanopoulos) October 14, 2021

‘Out of the Shadows’.

It really is like they’re trying to make Steele into some great hero who was only doing his part to save America or something … it’s bizarre.

And it’s a crock.

The Steele Dossier was a complete lie but you’re gonna prop him up? Meanwhile, Hunter Biden’s laptop IS REAL. The media has NO respect — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) October 14, 2021

Hunter’s laptop proves Democrats always accuse Republicans of the very things they are guilty of.

Breaking: *yawns* — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) October 16, 2021

George we know already, its ridiculous for you to try and continue to cover for @HillaryClinton — Leavethe99 (@Leavethe991) October 14, 2021

But TRUMP!

Do you normally interview fiction writers? — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) October 16, 2021

Hehe.

Two of the key co-conspirators in spreading the lie that Trump stole the 2016 election by colluding with Russia sit down for a friendly chat. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 14, 2021

Yup, summed up that interview.

But nobody called Steele out better than Svetlana Lokhova, the woman Steele smeared by spreading the lie she had an affair with General Flynn:

Chris Steele is trying to portray himself as a hero and a patriot.

He still has not answered why he chose to spread the false story that Gen Flynn had an "extra-marital affair" with me. https://t.co/Emqj0SYxf0 pic.twitter.com/5fILu1ri8s — Svetlana Lokhova (@RealSLokhova) October 14, 2021

Wait, Steele is a liar?

Gosh, we’re shocked.

Former FBI Deputy Director Andy McCabe got his pension back and also special FBI cufflinks.

All I got from the "investigation" McCabe "supervised" is the false report that I had an affair with Gen Flynn.

The FBI could not even spell my name correctly.

🤦🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/uUom5H0ydV — Svetlana Lokhova (@RealSLokhova) October 18, 2021

Of course Steele would defend his lies.

The question is, where are British authorities in all of this?

Steele is an ex-govt employee, presumably still has security clearance.

What an embarrassment for the Service.

The authorities must investigate him.

Make the results public. https://t.co/mEXnHSyQSl — Svetlana Lokhova (@RealSLokhova) October 18, 2021

Oof.

Steele refused to assist congressional investigation.

Steele refused to assist the #SpecialCounselDurham inquiry.

But he is talking to a partisan journalist.

British government needs to reign Steele in.

Investigate him.

Hold him accountable. https://t.co/d9NyoYLbrn — Svetlana Lokhova (@RealSLokhova) October 18, 2021

Ouch.

If #Steele sat down with @GeorgePapa19 , that would much more interesting. — francvs (@francvs) October 15, 2021

If Steele sat down with George Papadopoulos it would NOT go well for him.

But we might actually get some answers.

***

Related:

‘So LAME’: Terry McAuliffe earns himself a SERIOUS Brit Hume dragging for screeching about Trump and claiming Virginians are ‘happy’

BOOM! Bada*s young lady with disability DECIMATES Kamala Harris for saying people with disabilities need to be ‘allowed’ in society

#LetsGoBrandon! Masks work SO WELL Biden CAUGHT not wearing one in packed D.C. restaurant violating D.C.’s mask mandate