Kamala Harris is just SO awful.

We hate to break it to Kamala, but people with developmental disabilities don’t need her or the government’s permission to be ‘allowed’ in society. What an elitist, backwards, and ugly comment, not to mention the strange cackle in the middle of it.

This is the best the Democrats have to offer?

Kamala Harris laughs while talking about disabled people pic.twitter.com/ALOSUQSX4S — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) October 17, 2021

So Kamala thinks we need to pass legislation so people with disabilities ‘can be allowed’ to function in society. Really? Because gosh, the last time we looked there were plenty of people of all abilities out there functioning in society without her or the government’s permission.

She really has no clue which is yet another reminder that Joe picked her for her sex and color.

You know what, we’ll just get out of the way because Zelda Gabriel said it much better:

“We should allow…” Bitch, stop, please. I don’t need your damn permission, or government intervention, to be a part of society and do what I need/can do. How DARE you act as if I need your say so, or government intervention, to be a part of life. CC: @PolitiBunny https://t.co/AlQ7kYKuTo — Zelda A. Gabriel (@ZeldaAGabriel) October 17, 2021

What she said.

And she said a lot more:

CC: @PolitiBunny I hear the term “ableist” thrown around a lot. Sometimes it’s for a good reason, and sometimes it’s just to make someone a victim. Nothing, in my opinion, though is more ableist than government (or anyone) saying whether I can or cannot participate in society — Zelda A. Gabriel (@ZeldaAGabriel) October 17, 2021

This. ^

or saying that I need them to function. I don’t need your damn okay, nor do I need your crutch, to be a part of life. — Zelda A. Gabriel (@ZeldaAGabriel) October 17, 2021

My disabilities don’t mean I need government’s okay or help to live apart of society. My disabilities don’t mean I need someone else’s okay to exist or be apart of life. This is disgusting. — Zelda A. Gabriel (@ZeldaAGabriel) October 17, 2021

Disgusting.

That sums Kamala fairly well.

***

