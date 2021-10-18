Terry McAuliffe really seems to think he’s running against Donald Trump.

Or at least he thinks his supporters are dumb enough to believe Glenn Youngkin is a Trump mouthpiece even though outlets like CNN have corrected the former governor and Clinton lackey multiple times. Suppose he’s just using the Democrat strategy of repeating a lie often enough so eventually people believe it.

Luckily for Glenn Youngkin, ain’t nobody buyin’ it.

Brit Hume dropped Terry:

What Brit said.

For hating the guy, Democrats sure do use him a lot for their own political gain. Almost as if they don’t have anything of their own to offer anyone.

Trending

Creepy, ain’t it?

They all sound the same.

Blah blah blah.

Don’t forget yadda yadda yadda.

Not just lame. Very lame.

Yup, that’s the McAuliffe campaign.

***

Related:

BOOM! Bada*s young lady with disability DECIMATES Kamala Harris for saying people with disabilities need to be ‘allowed’ in society

#LetsGoBrandon! Masks work SO WELL Biden CAUGHT not wearing one in packed D.C. restaurant violating D.C.’s mask mandate

BUSTED! Luke Rosiak notes local VA news outlets leaving KEY POINT out of abhorrent Loudoun County schools rape story

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Glenn YoungkinmcauliffeTrumpVirginia