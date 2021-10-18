Terry McAuliffe really seems to think he’s running against Donald Trump.

Or at least he thinks his supporters are dumb enough to believe Glenn Youngkin is a Trump mouthpiece even though outlets like CNN have corrected the former governor and Clinton lackey multiple times. Suppose he’s just using the Democrat strategy of repeating a lie often enough so eventually people believe it.

Luckily for Glenn Youngkin, ain’t nobody buyin’ it.

Brit Hume dropped Terry:

This is so lame it’s hard to believe it will work. But it does say something when Democrats think opposition to Trump is their best issue. They claim to despise him, but they find him politically highly useful. https://t.co/KX7IqL7lAQ — Brit Hume (@brithume) October 17, 2021

What Brit said.

For hating the guy, Democrats sure do use him a lot for their own political gain. Almost as if they don’t have anything of their own to offer anyone.

@TerryMcAuliffe you are not running against Trump, dummie! You are a left-wing hack that hurts VA children! — LoveGolfUSA🇺🇸 (@bunnyMarie11) October 18, 2021

It's literally all they've got — Scott "McCarthy was Right about Ds and Liberals" (@ScottC20012) October 17, 2021

It just hit me — If you just listened to this and didn't view it you'd swear you were listening to Bill DeBlasio .. — John ONeill (@Maripatone) October 18, 2021

Creepy, ain’t it?

They all sound the same.

When anything comes past this mans lips, you should here… blah, blah, blah and then 🙉 — WMFB (@Will_i_amBrown) October 17, 2021

Blah blah blah.

Don’t forget yadda yadda yadda.

Agree. Very lame. — Bruce Cook (@brucie551) October 17, 2021

Not just lame. Very lame.

Yup, that’s the McAuliffe campaign.

