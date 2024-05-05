Patriotic Counter-Protesters Are Out in Force This Weekend
Canada PM Justin Trudeau Somehow Managed to Out-Cringe Biden on Star Wars Day
Columbia Professor Cancels Final Exam, Gives Everyone an A for the Course
Fan of October 7 Attack Elected to Public Office in Britain
LOL: J.B. Pritzker's 'May the Fourth' Post Made Millions of Voices Suddenly Cry...
'60 Minutes' Features Two High School Seniors Who Solved 'Impossible' Mathematical Puzzle
Identity of Biden Fanboy on Election Panel Exposed and It Explains Everything
President Biden Awards Presidential Medal of Freedom to Greatest Speaker in History
Twitter Tries to Get to the Bottom of Biden's Walk with Some Solid...
ASU Students Arrested During Protests Won't Be Able to Finish Final Exams
Just for Fun: Some of the Best Tweets Leading Up to the 'Kentucky...
Student Protesters Trash Car That ‘Targeted’ Them; ‘This Wasn’t an Accident’
Protestors Compare Campus Riots to 1968 Movement but Americans Aren't Buying It
Covington 2.0? The Hill Says GOP Rep. Applauds Counter-Protesters Who Taunted Black Woman

This is the Way: Ben Sasse Lays Down the Law to Protesters at the University of Florida

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:00 AM on May 05, 2024
AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

The proper way to handle illegal protests at universities has been clear from the beginning: Enforce the law.

No student has been denied the opportunity to express their First Amendment rights, even if it is to do something as stupid as being willing tools for Hamas.

Advertisement

What they don't have a right to do is break the law. The Left believes lawbreaking is justified when they deem their cause worthy enough.

Ben Sasse says 'no'.

The former Senator from Nebraska framed it perfectly:

At the University of Florida, we have repeatedly, patiently explained two things to protesters: We will always defend your rights to free speech and free assembly—but if you cross the line on clearly prohibited activities, you will be thrown off campus and suspended. In Gainesville, that means a three-year prohibition from campus. That’s serious. We said it. We meant it. We enforced it. We wish we didn’t have to, but the students weighed the costs, made their decisions, and will own the consequences as adults. We’re a university, not a daycare. We don’t coddle emotions, we wrestle with ideas.

Nailed it.

This does not satisfy the keffiyeh-clad campus crusaders who have descended on colleges across the nation. Legally stating their message in protest is not good enough for them. Forcefully making others endure their whining is their strategy. It's not enough to be able to speak. We must be made to listen and comply, and they will interfere with the freedoms of others to try to achieve it.

Recommended

Twitter Tries to Get to the Bottom of Biden's Walk with Some Solid and Definitely Not Stinky Jokes
justmindy
Advertisement

Unfortunately, it's become apparent that too many students are overgrown toddlers.

Others should learn a lesson from Sasse. If you want to end this or stop it from ever happening on your campus, just enforce the rules. Most students won't want to torch their future for an afternoon of protesting.

The Left loves to spread the falsehood that being able to exercise your First Amendment rights is synonymous with being able to break the laws you don't like.

Again, nothing was preventing protesters across the country from protesting legally.

It's not. It's really rather simple … unless you're a left-wing agitator who thinks you're above the law.

Advertisement

Not only have protesting university students proven themselves incapable of behaving properly, but university leadership across the nation has shown themselves to be woefully inadequate to handle such events. Probably because a lot of them are the grown-up version of tantrum-throwing toddlers we've witnessed in recent weeks.

Well done, Ben Sasse. More of this, please.

Tags: BEN SASSE FLORIDA PALESTINIAN PRESIDENT PROTEST

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Twitter Tries to Get to the Bottom of Biden's Walk with Some Solid and Definitely Not Stinky Jokes
justmindy
'60 Minutes' Features Two High School Seniors Who Solved 'Impossible' Mathematical Puzzle
Brett T.
Canada PM Justin Trudeau Somehow Managed to Out-Cringe Biden on Star Wars Day
Doug P.
Fan of October 7 Attack Elected to Public Office in Britain
Brett T.
Student Protesters Trash Car That ‘Targeted’ Them; ‘This Wasn’t an Accident’
Brett T.
Covington 2.0? The Hill Says GOP Rep. Applauds Counter-Protesters Who Taunted Black Woman
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Twitter Tries to Get to the Bottom of Biden's Walk with Some Solid and Definitely Not Stinky Jokes justmindy
Advertisement