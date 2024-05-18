'Weak and Pathetic' Update: Biden WH Has Made Assurances to Hamas About the...
Sen. Eric Schmitt Blasts Navy Secretary for Smug Attitude About Fired Servicemembers and...
Looks Fake? People Question Biden's Handwritten Letter From a Young Girl
Biden and Harris Give Ex Gov They Said Should Resign Because of Racism...
Grifters Gonna Grift: Dem Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett to Sell 'Clapback Collection'
Environmentalism Is Deadly: Considering Carbon Footprint of Medical Interventions Will Cos...
WATCH: CNN Reporter Seems to Think Harrison Butker Should Be Punished for Wrong...
SHOCKER From The Hill: NOAA Predicts Summer Will Be Hot … Not Quite
Little Rock Nine: Biden Appears With Black Americans Who Were Blocked From School...
Dem Senator Tries Gaslighting Republicans & Swipes at Trump Rather Than Supporting REAL...
In an Epic Takedown, Baseballcrank Reminded Bill Kristol of His Own Past Praise...
John Kirby Engages in Word Play But Admits the Biden Administration is Withholding...
Michael Cohen's Demise, Harrison Butker's Redemption, Congressional Cat-Fight!
VALHALLA AWAITS: Scottie Scheffler Fought The Law at the PGA Championship and the...

YIKES: Uber-Lefty Troll Jeff Tiedrich Embarrasses Himself With Cringy Piece of Biden Debate Fiction

Amy Curtis  |  12:00 PM on May 18, 2024
Twitchy

We all know Joe Biden is not well. It's painfully obvious because it takes five jump cuts to make a 14-second video. He routinely goes Ron Burgundy with the teleprompter. So we have to wonder how the debates are going to go, even with the Biden campaign's laundry list of demands.

Advertisement

Enter Jeff Tiedrich, who we've talked about before, because he's a special kind of lefty troll.

He's got a fantasy about how the debates are going to go and, hoo boy, it's a work of fiction you have to see to believe:


Wowza.

Nope. He did that for free.

Yeah. That guy.

Honestly, that could be entertaining to watch.

If he can read 'I'm Joe Biden' from the teleprompter, we'll be impressed.

Won't happen. The Biden camp has refused to debate with an audience.

Recommended

Looks Fake? People Question Biden's Handwritten Letter From a Young Girl
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

And you're being reeeaaally kind by saying he's hopeful.

We'd have gone with 'delusional.'

Yep.

Neither do we.

The more likely scenario.

It's adorable how Jeff thinks we forgot this.

The absolute worst.

Also true.

Advertisement

There's a level of denial and cope here. Jeff knows the president is unwell, he just won't acknowledge it.

Lucky us.

Very unfortunate, indeed.

And we still have five and a half months until the election. Imagine what will come out between then and now.

Tags: 2024 BIDEN DEBATE DEBATES DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Looks Fake? People Question Biden's Handwritten Letter From a Young Girl
FuzzyChimp
Sen. Eric Schmitt Blasts Navy Secretary for Smug Attitude About Fired Servicemembers and DEI
Doug P.
WATCH: CNN Reporter Seems to Think Harrison Butker Should Be Punished for Wrong Speak
FuzzyChimp
Grifters Gonna Grift: Dem Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett to Sell 'Clapback Collection'
FuzzyChimp
Little Rock Nine: Biden Appears With Black Americans Who Were Blocked From School by Democrats
FuzzyChimp
Biden and Harris Give Ex Gov They Said Should Resign Because of Racism a Role in Their Campaign
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Looks Fake? People Question Biden's Handwritten Letter From a Young Girl FuzzyChimp
Advertisement