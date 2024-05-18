YIKES: Uber-Lefty Troll Jeff Tiedrich Embarrasses Himself With Cringy Piece of Biden Debate Fiction

We all know Joe Biden is not well. It's painfully obvious because it takes five jump cuts to make a 14-second video. He routinely goes Ron Burgundy with the teleprompter. So we have to wonder how the debates are going to go, even with the Biden campaign's laundry list of demands.

Enter Jeff Tiedrich, who we've talked about before, because he's a special kind of lefty troll.

He's got a fantasy about how the debates are going to go and, hoo boy, it's a work of fiction you have to see to believe:





Wowza.

nobody even paid you to post this — Rob DenBleyker (@RobDenBleyker) May 16, 2024

Nope. He did that for free.

This guy?



Ok, then... pic.twitter.com/IlC8lZ1ts8 — The Rabbit of Caerbannog (@NeutronLiam) May 15, 2024

Yeah. That guy.

but what if the debate is after 4pm.



then he shuffles in and mumbles and makes up stories about cannibals. — lisamarie (@Lisa_from_SoCal) May 17, 2024

Honestly, that could be entertaining to watch.

I don’t think he introduces himself like that. — Thy Geekdom Come🇻🇦 (@ThyGeekdomCome) May 16, 2024

If he can read 'I'm Joe Biden' from the teleprompter, we'll be impressed.

Or maybe you meant like this? pic.twitter.com/3XKGRAyQm6 — 🇺🇸🇺🇸Red White and True News🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@RWTNews) May 16, 2024

Won't happen. The Biden camp has refused to debate with an audience.

Bicycles successfully? Runs successfully? Makes any kind of forceful movement?



You’re being reeeaaally hopeful… — I Am What Leftists Despise (@AchillesDVR) May 15, 2024

And you're being reeeaaally kind by saying he's hopeful.

We'd have gone with 'delusional.'

Yeah...... this is cringey AF. — Phoeni𝕏 2A 🇺🇸 (@Phoenix2A_1980s) May 15, 2024

Yep.

I don’t think Joe Biden is able to do any of these things, especially in succession https://t.co/p5uGP0fRDH pic.twitter.com/WvJdDNjHpI — This Here Snakeskin Jacket 🎤🥣☕️ (@SFlipp) May 17, 2024

Neither do we.

Joe Biden teeters across the stage like Frankenstein on stilts, fills Depends, and turns to Trump and whisper-shouts something about a choo-choo. https://t.co/tHsdUXmASu — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) May 16, 2024

The more likely scenario.

It's adorable how Jeff thinks we forgot this.

Political Boomer Fanfiction is the worst. https://t.co/l7IBlftOHJ — Señia (@SeniaVJ) May 15, 2024

The absolute worst.

Liberal Fanfic is weirder than 50 shades https://t.co/4ib7FwkgQX — Small Gov Lizard (@smallgovlizard) May 17, 2024

Also true.

why would you even post this? did you really want the world to know that the version of Joe Biden you have in your head is a complete fantasy? https://t.co/TOsUUxpuFl — Inside the QB Studio with Michael Balls Penix (@RuckCohlchez) May 17, 2024

There's a level of denial and cope here. Jeff knows the president is unwell, he just won't acknowledge it.

Oh good, the best part of the Obama years is back: unhinged liberal fantasy vignettes. https://t.co/uOib0C5uLI — J. Noble Daggett ❤️‍🔥 (@arkansensis) May 16, 2024

Lucky us.

Unfortunately for Team Biden the debates will not be scripted by Aaron Sorkin and Biden will not be portrayed by Martin Sheen. https://t.co/okSr57whI1 — Lead and Gold (@leadandgold_cdh) May 17, 2024

Very unfortunate, indeed.

We are already at the cringe fan-fiction phase of the election.



Record time. https://t.co/0z4VHP2NvV — LoLNothingMatters (@DastDn) May 16, 2024

And we still have five and a half months until the election. Imagine what will come out between then and now.