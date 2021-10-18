Terry McAuliffe has run a dirty, ugly, nasty campaign claiming that it’s grassroots. We’re pretty sure bringing in Joe and Jill Biden, Obama, Stacey Abrams, Tim Kaine and a bunch of other famous Democrats (many of whom do not live in Virginia) is like the opposite of grassroots.

Not to mention Kamala Harris recording a video to be played in Black churches and of course this nasty stunt from Dominion Energy. McAuliffe promised he wouldn’t take any money from them, but then they turned around and donated money to a PAC that has been creating ads to disenfranchise Republicans, attacking Glenn Youngkin as if they were a right-leaning org fighting for gun rights.

Yeah, this is bad.

Tom Cotton explained it way better:

Here's how corrupt Terry McAuliffe is: He promised to not take $ from Dominion Energy, a public utility. So instead, @DominionEnergy has quietly spent big $ *to suppress the vote* with misinformation to help McAuliffe win. https://t.co/lHE5BPDGOu — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) October 18, 2021

They are literally trying to suppress the GOP vote in Virginia by feeding them misinformation on Glenn Youngkin.

How that’s not illegal is beyond us but nothing sadly surprises us anymore when it comes to Democrats.

Dominion Energy is funding liberal ads that pretend to be from conservatives to suppress Republican turnout. This is dishonest, and it's aimed at convincing voters to stay home. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) October 18, 2021

Dominion Energy serves all of Virginia so in essence, they used Virginians’ dollars to fund this.

Awful, yes?

Keep going.

McAuliffe's dishonesty isn't a surprise. What is surprising is that @DominionEnergy would fund misinformation to convince Virginians not to vote. Did Terry McAuliffe agree to a utility rate hike in exchange for this money? — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) October 18, 2021

Exactly. What are they getting from Terry in exchange for that $200k? Rate hike? When a candidate is owned by so many organizations, companies, and groups, they are all going to want their payback if Terry is elected, and that payback will come at the expense of Virginians.

Hey, @Facebook—you claim you ban misinformation and voter suppression ads. So why are you allowing @Dominionenergy to fund voter suppression ads to help Terry McAuliffe? pic.twitter.com/sBIYq53709 — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) October 18, 2021

Silly, they only ban misinformation on the right.

Republicans will take back Congress soon. Dominion's leadership—especially CEO Robert Blue—ought to think very carefully about the consequences of funding disinformation to suppress voter turnout. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) October 18, 2021

And guess what? Sounds like CEO Robert Blue did think about those consequences … lol.

🚨UPDATE: After spending big $ to suppress the vote, Dominion claims it had no idea it was funding misinformation for Terry McAuliffe. Did Terry McAuliffe lie to them? What did McAuliffe promise in exchange for the $200,000 contribution? https://t.co/FaZZEl5BUY — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) October 18, 2021

So either this CEO is lying to save his bacon and throwing McAuliffe under the bus OR McAuliffe is even worse than we thought.

Just how DIRTY is Terry McAuliffe?

Well, he is a Clintonite … so pretty damn dirty.

