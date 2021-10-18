ACLU going after the free speech of teachers fighting for free speech. Yup, everything is stupid.

Simply because they want to use the words they want to use.

And gosh golly gee, we can’t have that, now can we?

It’s more likely these teachers are trying to avoid getting fired if they misgender a student because this IS Loudoun County we’re talking about and all they seem to pay attention to is identity politics. They couldn’t even be bothered to admit a freshman girl had been raped in the high school bathroom by a ‘boy in a skirt.’

Why does it seem like the ACLU is always on the wrong side of these issues?

Trending

Glenn Greenwald took them apart:

The ACLU is arguing to RESTRICT SPEECH.

Let that sink in for a minute.

ACLU banning speech and books.

Never thought we’d see the day and yet here we are.

***

Related:

Just HAD to be THAT a-hole, didn’t ya’? Chris Cillizza can’t WAIT to use Colin Powell’s death to TRASH the Republican Party

What Democrats REALLY think of YOU –> Virginia Democrat rallying for Terry McAuliffe calls Virginia voters STUPID (watch)

What SHE said –> Svetlana Lokhova DROPS self-proclaimed ‘hero and patriot’ Christopher Steele with BRUTAL tweets and DAMN

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ACLUfree speechGenderGlenn GreenwaldLoudoun Countyteachers