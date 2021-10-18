ACLU going after the free speech of teachers fighting for free speech. Yup, everything is stupid.

BREAKING: Three teachers in Loudoun county are going to court simply because they don't want to use trans & nonbinary students' pronouns. 👀 We and partners filed an amicus brief to tell the court: Refusing to use a student's pronouns because of who they are is discrimination. pic.twitter.com/8dAsnXMfAh — ACLU of Virginia (@ACLUVA) October 14, 2021

Simply because they want to use the words they want to use.

And gosh golly gee, we can’t have that, now can we?

It’s more likely these teachers are trying to avoid getting fired if they misgender a student because this IS Loudoun County we’re talking about and all they seem to pay attention to is identity politics. They couldn’t even be bothered to admit a freshman girl had been raped in the high school bathroom by a ‘boy in a skirt.’

Why does it seem like the ACLU is always on the wrong side of these issues?

Glenn Greenwald took them apart:

I read this ACLU brief. This is the first time, at least to my knowledge, that ACLU is explicitly arguing in court that the First Amendment's free speech clause has been interpreted *too broadly* by courts, and are advocating *a more restrictive view* of what free speech means. https://t.co/RKfmDVLGw7 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 17, 2021

The ACLU is arguing to RESTRICT SPEECH.

Let that sink in for a minute.

The ACLU was a crucial influence on my political and legal outlook in childhood and early adulthood. There have been many valid criticisms of them as they changed — including from its former leaders — but to see them explicitly urging more free speech restrictions is shocking. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 17, 2021

I really believe that within 18-24 months, ACLU – either a state affiliate or the national group – will argue in court that hate speech is outside 1st Amendment protections because it infringes the rights of marginalized groups. This brief is a big step.https://t.co/EUcRH4mDYo — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 17, 2021

It shouldn't be forgotten that one of ACLU's most prominent lawyers — who made the TIME 100 list — not only explicitly defended Amazon's banning of @AbigailShrier's book but said that this book banning was "100% a hill he would die on":https://t.co/G7jPne2dWC — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 17, 2021

ACLU banning speech and books.

Never thought we’d see the day and yet here we are.

