Sure, politicize Colin Powell’s death for those clicks and taps.

Remember when Chris Cillizza claimed journalists don’t pick political sides? Good times.

The Colin Powell Republican no longer exists in the Republican Partyhttps://t.co/cZqjtVQUE6 — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) October 18, 2021

Wow.

Ok then.

The JFK Democrat no longer exists in the Democratic Party. Only difference is we weren’t making this comment hours after the announcement came after his death. Guess we’re not quite as desperate.

Just DELETE it.

Leave it to CNN to be complete assholes when someone dies. Let the family mourn for more than an hour (maybe you all can wait, oh, I don't know, 24 hours – at a MINIMUM). Politicizing people's death is gross. — Beth Baumann (@eb454) October 18, 2021

Couldn’t even wait 24 hours.

Nope.

Good lord man. — Kambree (@KamVTV) October 18, 2021

That. ^

He's been endorsing Democrats for well over a decade. Nothing gets past you. — Dusty (@dustopian) October 18, 2021

Also, that.

Colin said he didn’t identify as a Republican some time ago.

You just keep having to be "that ahole." — Attila the Honeybun (@AttilaSaysMeow) October 18, 2021

He does work for CNN ya’ know.

So. What part of your idiotic statement is news? In other news you are still a shrill hack for the democrat party. — Janie Wallace (@jwla56) October 18, 2021

News? On CNN?

Psh.

***

Related:

What Democrats REALLY think of YOU –> Virginia Democrat rallying for Terry McAuliffe calls Virginia voters STUPID (watch)

What SHE said –> Svetlana Lokhova DROPS self-proclaimed ‘hero and patriot’ Christopher Steele with BRUTAL tweets and DAMN

‘So LAME’: Terry McAuliffe earns himself a SERIOUS Brit Hume dragging for screeching about Trump and claiming Virginians are ‘happy’