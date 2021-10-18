Usually, Twitter LOVES to verify a progressive troll – that they have NOT verified this d-bag speaks volumes.

Seriously.

Look at our favorite rage-donkey, Tony Posnanski. They verified him.

But not this one.

When you’re too awful as a Lefty even for Twitter?

Colin Powell didn't die because he was vaccinated. he died because you weren't — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) October 18, 2021

Bad take.

Awful take.

Even science says this is a bad take … UNLESS of course ‘Jeff’ is saying the vaccine doesn’t work?

Vaccines don’t protect me from others and their decisions. Vaccines protect me from the virus. You clearly don’t understand how vaccines work. 🙄 — Zelda A. Gabriel (@ZeldaAGabriel) October 18, 2021

Nah, he or she or it really just wanted a nasty tweet to send out that would hurt people.

That’s what trolls do, for attention.

Then you are admitting the vaccine doesn't work. Because I don't need to be vaccinated in order for your vaccine to protect you…period. — Jennifer 🇺🇸 🦅 (@Jenny_MommaLion) October 18, 2021

We made a similar face.

Wow, and I thought I've seen every take on this hell hole today. You won Jeff, hope you're proud. — 🎃 Deb Kay 🎃 (@deb_h7) October 18, 2021

Stunningly gross, agreed.

Prove it. 🖕🏾 — G (@justthatG_uy) October 18, 2021

We’ve seen bologna sandwiches with a greater capacity to think and tweet.

So the vaccines don't work is what you're saying. It's public health messaging like this that is killing people. Please stop being dumb. — Dr of All Things Tabbalicious (@robo_tabby) October 18, 2021

He died because he was old, had blood cancer and got COVID. Nobody's fault, you tool. — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) October 18, 2021

Calling this person a tool is an insult to tools everywhere.

Mr. Powell died due to complications from COVID-19 and multiple myeloma and you are a disgusting piece of garbage for trying to politicize it. What have we become? — Jimmy Hall (@JimmyHallTX) October 18, 2021

Gosh, looks like he or she or it has a long record of saying horrible stuff.

Yay.

Oops again.

That's like the 9th guy I've murdered this week. Sorry about that. — Paul Superapple (@paulsuperapple) October 18, 2021

Dagummit!

Knock it off.

***

