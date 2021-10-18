Usually, Twitter LOVES to verify a progressive troll – that they have NOT verified this d-bag speaks volumes.
Seriously.
Look at our favorite rage-donkey, Tony Posnanski. They verified him.
But not this one.
When you’re too awful as a Lefty even for Twitter?
Colin Powell didn't die because he was vaccinated. he died because you weren't
— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) October 18, 2021
Bad take.
Awful take.
Even science says this is a bad take … UNLESS of course ‘Jeff’ is saying the vaccine doesn’t work?
Vaccines don’t protect me from others and their decisions. Vaccines protect me from the virus. You clearly don’t understand how vaccines work. 🙄
— Zelda A. Gabriel (@ZeldaAGabriel) October 18, 2021
Nah, he or she or it really just wanted a nasty tweet to send out that would hurt people.
That’s what trolls do, for attention.
Then you are admitting the vaccine doesn't work. Because I don't need to be vaccinated in order for your vaccine to protect you…period.
— Jennifer 🇺🇸 🦅 (@Jenny_MommaLion) October 18, 2021
— The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) October 18, 2021
We made a similar face.
— Ozark Finesse Guy Redux (@DTReeves2) October 18, 2021
Wow, and I thought I've seen every take on this hell hole today. You won Jeff, hope you're proud.
— 🎃 Deb Kay 🎃 (@deb_h7) October 18, 2021
Stunningly gross, agreed.
Prove it. 🖕🏾
— G (@justthatG_uy) October 18, 2021
Ok, sport. pic.twitter.com/VOfddn9Qsc
— James Wahoo (@RichmondWahoo) October 18, 2021
We’ve seen bologna sandwiches with a greater capacity to think and tweet.
So the vaccines don't work is what you're saying. It's public health messaging like this that is killing people. Please stop being dumb.
— Dr of All Things Tabbalicious (@robo_tabby) October 18, 2021
— Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) October 18, 2021
He died because he was old, had blood cancer and got COVID. Nobody's fault, you tool.
— JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) October 18, 2021
Calling this person a tool is an insult to tools everywhere.
Mr. Powell died due to complications from COVID-19 and multiple myeloma and you are a disgusting piece of garbage for trying to politicize it.
What have we become?
— Jimmy Hall (@JimmyHallTX) October 18, 2021
#BlueAnon pic.twitter.com/cTAOmyC7gK
— Waffle Braves (@DSmykal) October 18, 2021
Was this you? pic.twitter.com/Qxm9M2sji9
— Kenny Webster (@KenWebsterII) October 18, 2021
Gosh, looks like he or she or it has a long record of saying horrible stuff.
Yay.
— Dale Doback (@ThreeGreen21) October 18, 2021
Ooops pic.twitter.com/RMBbvMun1P
— The Law (@VanSolo10) October 18, 2021
Oops again.
That's like the 9th guy I've murdered this week. Sorry about that.
— Paul Superapple (@paulsuperapple) October 18, 2021
Dagummit!
Knock it off.
***
