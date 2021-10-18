Usually, Twitter LOVES to verify a progressive troll – that they have NOT verified this d-bag speaks volumes.

Seriously.

Look at our favorite rage-donkey, Tony Posnanski. They verified him.

But not this one.

When you’re too awful as a Lefty even for Twitter?

Bad take.

Awful take.

Even science says this is a bad take … UNLESS of course ‘Jeff’ is saying the vaccine doesn’t work?

Nah, he or she or it really just wanted a nasty tweet to send out that would hurt people.

That’s what trolls do, for attention.

Trending

We made a similar face.

Stunningly gross, agreed.

We’ve seen bologna sandwiches with a greater capacity to think and tweet.

Calling this person a tool is an insult to tools everywhere.

Gosh, looks like he or she or it has a long record of saying horrible stuff.

Yay.

Oops again.

Dagummit!

Knock it off.

***

Related:

WOW: Tom Cotton takes Corruptocrat Terry McAuliffe APART in thread about Dominion Energy donation being used to SUPPRESS GOP voters

Free speech is too FREE?! Glenn Greenwald SCORCHES ACLU for going after Loudoun County teachers fighting for free speech

What Democrats REALLY think of YOU –> Virginia Democrat rallying for Terry McAuliffe calls Virginia voters STUPID (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Colin PowellCOVIDJeff Tiedrich