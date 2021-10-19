HOOboy … how long before the Left try to cancel their HERO who wrote their favorite book EVER, Handmaid’s Tale? Someone should probably tell her saying woman is a big no-no now or something because a few hundred people in the country want to erase women since their mere existence is oppressing to them.

Or something.

Hey man, we don’t buy this crap.

And neither does Margaret Atwood:

Guess how this went over?

We know you know people lost their minds but you know, we needed a tie into these ridiculous tweets.

Margaret no — Jon of the Dead (2004) (@Jon_Christian) October 19, 2021

Ok, MAN. Tell a woman she can’t say woman.

That reads.

We can say women. And we can say people when that’s more accurate and inclusive. Women are people. — Julia W (@Sitzkrieger) October 19, 2021

Or we can just keep saying women instead of trying to erase them from society.

it should be illegal for writers i like to have twitter accounts — sam (@decarboxy) October 19, 2021

Who are these people?

What??? You can say woman AND you can also say trans man and non-binary person, or if you want to include all in one word you can say pregnant person. Including more people is NOT deleting anyone. — nash (@olivernashbb) October 19, 2021

This is so profoundly disappointing to see you signal-boost this — ArielTroster (@ArielTroster) October 19, 2021

Boosting women is profoundly disappointing.

Alrighty then.

Welp, that's an unfollow. — Tabatha Southey (@TabathaSouthey) October 19, 2021

Oh no!

Whatever will she do with only 2.1 million followers left?!

Rowling's stated views on trans people are substantially just factually wrong, and this isn't something anyone should support https://t.co/GubuTRVEoS — Zinnia Jones (@ZJemptv) October 19, 2021

Huh?

"In the tiniest of numbers" is itself a cruel erasure. You are quite wrong about the number of people who are assigned female at birth but do not identify as women. I am lucky to count many as friends. If you do not, consider they may not feel safe coming out to you. — Claire Humphrey (@clairebmused) October 19, 2021

Ok?

The idea that people are "not allowed to say woman" is an anti trans dogwhistle. Adding in alternative language as an option is not insisting the word stop being used, or that people can't use it for themselves. It's a strawman used to imply trans people are making wild demands. — Laura Kate Dale (@LaurakBuzz) October 19, 2021

Anti-trans dog whistle.

This. Is. Ri-damn-diculous.

I truly recoiled when I saw this, because I respect you so much as a writer. However, this is harmful. For one thing, it's there in a headline, so that undercuts the author. For another, using inclusive language doesn't take away from anyone or anything. — Ali Trotta (@alwayscoffee) October 19, 2021

Truly recoiled?

REALLY?

She got intelligently ratioed though lol. Atwood goes in the bin now also. 🤦🏽‍♀️ — Binita Walia (@Tspaceinbetween) October 19, 2021

How pathetic that this is their reaction. They use her book for YEARS to #Resist Trump … maybe instead of trying to cancel her they should listen to her?

Oh, we know they won’t but still.

***

Campaign in PANIC! McAuliffe claims he didn’t MEAN parents shouldn’t tell schools what to teach, trips SPECTACULARLY over his own words (and RECORD)