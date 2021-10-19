We’ve heard people comparing what’s been happening in America since we heard that famous phrase ‘two weeks to flatten the curve’ to Orwell. Sharyl Attkisson found the prefect excerpt that honestly describes Biden, the media, and the media’s coverage of this entire administration.

And party.

Take a look.

“Every record has been destroyed/falsified, every book rewritten..every statue & street building renamed, every date altered..the process is continuing..minute by minute. History has stopped.Nothing exists except an endless present in which the Party is always right.”

Remarkable. pic.twitter.com/rAc4swh3yh — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) October 19, 2021

Nothing exists except an endless present in which the Party is always right.

Anyone who has watched a presser with Jen P-Sucky knows this is all too true. Especially when you pay attention to the media’s behavior during those pressers as well. Only Doocy really seems to do his job.

I need to throw up. 🤢 — Jody Taylor (@Jodyjtaylor) October 19, 2021

Join the club.

Seems prescient. — Gordo (@treadedupon) October 19, 2021

The uncertainty of freedom, the burden of assessing right from wrong and the inconvenience of being offended have been replaced by the certainty that non-compliance with the party brings punishment, certain, swift and harsh. — Dan Farfan (@DanFarfan) October 19, 2021

They’ve spent nearly two years trying to scare Americans into compliance.

And it’s been working.

Started rereading it last year and had to stop as it freaked me out due to the similarity to today’s world. — Mike Swanger (@swang111) October 19, 2021

God help us, — Katie Scarlet (@Katiescarlet2) October 19, 2021

Amen.

***

Related:

WHOA: Former Trumper David Weissmann who ‘saw the light’ and flipped Left BOLTS after receipt-filled thread exposes who is REALLY is

Breadlines aren’t THAT bad! WaPo telling Americans to ‘lower expectations’ instead of ranting about #EmptyShelvesJoe does NOT go well

Campaign in PANIC! McAuliffe claims he didn’t MEAN parents shouldn’t tell schools what to teach, trips SPECTACULARLY over his own words (and RECORD)