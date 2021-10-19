We’ve heard people comparing what’s been happening in America since we heard that famous phrase ‘two weeks to flatten the curve’ to Orwell. Sharyl Attkisson found the prefect excerpt that honestly describes Biden, the media, and the media’s coverage of this entire administration.

And party.

Take a look.

Nothing exists except an endless present in which the Party is always right.

Anyone who has watched a presser with Jen P-Sucky knows this is all too true. Especially when you pay attention to the media’s behavior during those pressers as well. Only Doocy really seems to do his job.

Join the club.

They’ve spent nearly two years trying to scare Americans into compliance.

And it’s been working.

Amen.

***

