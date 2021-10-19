WaPo really outdid itself carrying water for Sleepy Joe this time … wow.

Hey Americans, stop expecting your shelves to have stuff like food and meds and other supplies on them because YOU’RE the real problem, not our government creating a country-crippling supply-chain crisis because a guy needed to take care of his adopted babies. How very selfish of you all to want to eat.

We just can’t quite get over this headline and piece:

Opinion: Don’t rant about short-staffed stores and supply chain woes. Try to lower expectations. https://t.co/3CLpV5HXbG — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 19, 2021

Try to lower your expectations.

K.

From WaPo:

Rather than living constantly on the verge of throwing a fit, and risking taking it out on overwhelmed servers, struggling shop owners or late-arriving delivery people, we’d do ourselves a favor by consciously lowering expectations. I don’t know about where you live, but in Ann Arbor the luxury of blithely tapping on a phone and summoning a restaurant delivery that arrives in 45 minutes is over. There’s a shortage of food-delivery drivers nationwide. The sanity-preserving move is to assume an hour and half for delivery, and then a mere hour and 10 minutes is a pleasant surprise. “I understand people are getting frustrated, but it’s time for people to take a chill pill,” says Lisa McDonald, owner of TeaHaus, an Ann Arbor shop selling tea and gifts. “I’m just not going to have the things that I usually have. Maybe they aren’t going to get the purple mug, but the blue one is pretty, too.” These same people would be screaming at the top of their lungs if this had happened under Trump BUT since it’s Sleepy Joe it’s Americans’ fault for being too impatient or something.

Everything is getting dumber.

Oh, they also blame COVID for the issues because that’s their favorite. And technically COVID did allow for much of the f*ckery that is actually taking place here so we guess in a way they’re not totally wrong.

Good news: it’s the 1980s again. Bad news: it’s Soviet Russia’s version of the 1980s, complete with Pravda https://t.co/4BRIlpibiS — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 19, 2021

Yay media.

Alternate headline: Rationing is for the Greater Good. Suck it up, Buttercup. https://t.co/tU6bM7qmlu — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) October 19, 2021

Are they really test marketing *breadlines weren't so bad after all* ? In a country demanding same day Amazon drone delivery and with no patience for anything unless it's the length of a Tiktok, I don't think that *lowering our supply chain expectations* is really going to fly. — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) October 19, 2021

But, but… all that demand! — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) October 19, 2021

If Americans would stop being so successful and spending so much the shelves wouldn’t be empty and stuff. – Buttigieg (sorta)

***

