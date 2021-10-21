Randi Weingarten is a warthog from Hell.

Not even sorry for that.

She really is the epitome of awful, nasty – she is the worst sort of ‘servant.’

On what planet did she think this tweet about what the unions LITERALLY DID TO OUR KIDS would work in her favor?

I think a lot of people forget that our children are also facing immense trauma as the result of the pandemic, and the isolation of quarantine and school via Zoom. https://t.co/SS55fQhDFH — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) October 20, 2021

We can’t decide if Randi completely lacks self-awareness OR if she’s just this evil.

Maybe a little bit of both.

Luckily, plenty of tweeps were happy to remind her just WHO put these poor kids through Hell for the last 18 months …

Because of you. Thanks for coming to my Ted Talk. — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) October 21, 2021

Ding ding ding.

When a child abuser pretends to be upset to find out about the horrendous impact of their selfish abuse… — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) October 20, 2021

Like an arsonist complaining about all the fires.

Ever think about the role you played in that? — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) October 21, 2021

Not the pandemic – our flawed and outdated response to the pandemic. And you pushed for many of these measures, Randi. — James Wahoo (@RichmondWahoo) October 21, 2021

So, are you going to apologize or..? — Lord Woodstone (Toss all MAPS out the airlock) (@EricMertz_KC) October 21, 2021

Not holding our breath.

“As the result of my efforts to keep schools closed as long as possible to extort $190,000,000,000 from taxpayers” — Show Me The Data (@txsalth2o) October 20, 2021

But here we REALLY go:

Literal monsters. — 4 Star Admiral American Patriot (@melissamiller33) October 21, 2021

Calling union teachers monsters is a literal insult to monsters.

Corey DeAngelis just went OFF, and it’s glorious:

Told you he went off.

And with good reason. What Randi and her union lackeys did to kids (and continue to do via masking) is unforgivabe. She seems to think if she pretends she cares about the students just a little bit we’ll stop holding her and the politicians SHE OWNS accountable for their actions.

She’s wrong.

We won’t forget.

