We kinda sorta totally love Rose McGowan. Especially in a world where people get their feelings hurt over a comedian and when they can’t get him or her canceled, throw a tantrum and walk out.

Her little ‘letter’ to the ‘whiny U.S. Netflix employees’ is one of our favorite things today.

Take a look:

1) Dear Whiny U.S. @Netflix Employees, I hear your feelings got hurt by Dave Chapelle & upset @JoeRogan didn’t get your fancy schools language memo. Piss off you brats. Enough of your fake activism & obnoxious self-importance. Do any of you twerps even pic.twitter.com/7h4qgQysbH — Rose✨McGowan (@rosemcgowan) October 21, 2021

Piss off you brats.

That’s our favorite part.

We don’t hear that enough these days. Maybe if we did, there would be fewer brats who needed to piss off.

She continued:

What Rose said.

She really is.

This woman is absolutely fabulous. — Maze (@mazemoore) October 21, 2021

Wow. You are one of a kind in a world of opposites. In awe of your strength. — Julie Ward (@Nevillj) October 21, 2021

In a world where people are being canceled for having a sense of humor, let alone saying how they really feel, Rose is one tough cookie.

Its Zero Hour is right my friend. — Surya (@WisdomofSurya) October 21, 2021

AMAZING 💙💙💙 — Monika (@MonikaMusing) October 21, 2021

Rally on Rose. — John Scott (@Snatchpops) October 21, 2021

Oh man – it’s all so tiresome. It’s all gone too far. Yes – everyone just settle the f down. — EJK (@Kemp_ejk) October 21, 2021

It IS all so tiresome. We don’t really see anyone cheering on the Netflix employees except the same people who were mad about Chappelle’s show in the first place. They’re not changing minds or convincing anyone.

They’re just annoying us all.

Dang, #RoseMcGowan is the real deal!.. & does not give af lol. 💜🤝 https://t.co/sXrDUsCrGd — DANIEL BRUMMITT (@dan__brummitt) October 21, 2021

And that’s why she’s a queen.

