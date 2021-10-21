Jen Psaki had a particularly rough week. Maybe that’s why deputy White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is helming today’s briefing.

Turns out Jean-Pierre actually makes a fantastic understudy for Psaki, because she’s just about as adept as Psaki at fielding uncomfortable questions:

WH Deputy Press Sec. Jean-Pierre: "We continue to be very, very clear that no one should attempt to 'irregularly migrate' here or enter the United States." pic.twitter.com/FBuVpwc3yx — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 21, 2021

Wow, Karine. Such forceful, decisive language that we’re certain desperate migrants will take to heart.

DOOCY: "83% of registered voters are noticing bills for groceries and everyday items increasing. So, how is that any different than a new tax?" JEAN-PIERRE: "We are dealing with a historic and evolving pandemic that is impacting our economy." pic.twitter.com/cDfYquaDx8 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 21, 2021

Mmm-hmm.

"I'm going to shut the virus down." https://t.co/z6FIIU2PDt — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 21, 2021

Like, that’s what Joe Biden said he’d do.

One year apart pic.twitter.com/Utkz1GiJ0A — PolitiFact Bias (@PolitiFactBias) October 21, 2021

Guess he jumped the gun a bit.

https://twitter.com/assliken/status/1451273948474261506

That’s OK. Happens to the best of us!

DOOCY: "If Christmas gifts don't get delivered this year because the supply chain is backed up, because of bottlenecks, then are people are going to blame Donald Trump? Or are they going to blame Joe Biden?" JEAN-PIERRE: "…the reason why is because the President took action." pic.twitter.com/vGiYDul36b — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 21, 2021

Well, that certainly was a lot of words! They may not have added up to anything, but still.

And speaking of things that don’t add up, Karine Jean-Pierre seems to have the same problem as Jen Psaki explaining how Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda has a zero-dollar price tag:

REPORTER: "The price tag isn't ACTUALLY zero. These new programs do cost money, right? So why not level with American voters and say there is a cost here, but they're aiming to do it without raising the deficit?" JEAN-PIERRE: "The price tag for this legislation is zero dollars." pic.twitter.com/OrysJgfdMS — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 21, 2021

We are being honest! We’ve always been honest!

Oh lawdy. She’s gonna need to take a vacation after this. Or at least see a doctor. We can’t even imagine how many muscles she sprained trying to pull off such feats of intellectual gymnastics.

is ANYONE falling for this? … anyone … ? … — Smarmy Mole (@thedilbertscale) October 21, 2021

Lol come ooooooooon — Nick (@Nickster0188) October 21, 2021