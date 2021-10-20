Yesterday a particularly painful day for Jen Psaki, but the entertainment value for us was through the roof.

Today has been an all timer for her. https://t.co/nSt2dkQ6g7 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 19, 2021

It really was.

Well, there was really only one way for her to end that mess of a White House press briefing, and you’d better believe she came through magnificently:

Jen Psaki just stormed out of the briefing without a mask and violated the WH mask mandate. pic.twitter.com/FpEohvRqLt — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) October 19, 2021

We wouldn’t necessarily call it storming out, but she was at least pissed off enough after getting called out by even liberal media outlets that she forgot to put on her mask. Or maybe she just doesn’t even care about a mask mandate.

Either way, not a great look, Jen Psaki.

Wow, she is finally starting to get some actual questions, by more than one reporter. — abby (@abby6179) October 19, 2021

Jen was getting asked some pretty hard questions from media finally. She couldn't handle it. Run Jen Run. — Danielle Klokocnik (@danielleklo) October 20, 2021

Irritated much .@PressSec ? Now you know how we feel. Are you going to start making them show questions beforehand like your boss now? https://t.co/R7tJV7Ggnh — IamTheLtLOne (@JacquelineMcNab) October 20, 2021

She seems to be just as press-averse these days as her boss, only she unfortunately doesn’t have the luxury of just bolting without answering any questions.

footnote: she did not want anyone to have a good day — Gina A. 🤷‍♀️ (@hellogines) October 19, 2021

Sure didn’t seem like it!