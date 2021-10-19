Another day, another tour-de-force performance by Jen Psaki.

In addition to mocking American consumers who have been affected by Biden-admin-induced supply chain issues, Psaki is also effectively telling American consumers that their fears about the IRS snooping on their bank accounts are unfounded.

No, really. That’s her strategy.

Watch her exchange with Fox News’ Peter Doocy:

Man, does Jen Psaki hate getting called out or what? You can almost see her seething just below the surface, aching to leap over that podium and wring Peter Doocy’s neck.

And it makes perfect sense that she’d be angry. Lying day after day is taxing enough, but getting called out on it? Thoroughly exhausting.

