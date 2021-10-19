Another day, another tour-de-force performance by Jen Psaki.

In addition to mocking American consumers who have been affected by Biden-admin-induced supply chain issues, Psaki is also effectively telling American consumers that their fears about the IRS snooping on their bank accounts are unfounded.

Psaki just straight lying about the IRS bank account snooping issue. — John Kartch (@johnkartch) October 19, 2021

Jen Psaki’s latest Peter Doocy strategy is to just pretend his questions don’t exist https://t.co/IKQhGwMwyf — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) October 19, 2021

No, really. That’s her strategy.

Watch her exchange with Fox News’ Peter Doocy:

DOOCY: "Is the plan to catch billionaire tax-cheats by snooping on accounts that just have $10,000 in them?" PSAKI: "That's not exactly an accurate description, so let me help you with an accurate description of what is actually happening here." pic.twitter.com/Xmfb1P3tup — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 19, 2021

Man, does Jen Psaki hate getting called out or what? You can almost see her seething just below the surface, aching to leap over that podium and wring Peter Doocy’s neck.

And it makes perfect sense that she’d be angry. Lying day after day is taxing enough, but getting called out on it? Thoroughly exhausting.