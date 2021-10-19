Jen Psaki’s in rare form today. In case you missed it:

It’s never not an absolute joy to watch Jen Psaki squirm, but it’s particularly enjoyable when Fox News’ Peter Doocy is the thorn in her side. Kudos to Psaki for continuing to call on Doocy knowing full well that she’s going to fall into his trap every time:

DOOCY: "Why is the administration flying thousands of migrants from the border to Florida & New York in the middle of the night?" PSAKI: "Well, I'm not sure that it's in the middle of the night…" DOOCY: "2:30 AM, 4:29 AM…" PSAKI: "We are talking about early flights…" pic.twitter.com/gE7elH5vAl — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 19, 2021

Sure, Jen.

omg Qween Psaki DESTROYS Doocy yet again, slay https://t.co/nSSJPbkLHt — Grant Addison is down bad (@jgrantaddison) October 19, 2021

Grant is of course mocking the simps who will inevitably laud Psaki’s cringeworthy performance. They’ll tell themselves whatever they need to in order to pretend that Jen Psaki is a capable and competent White House press secretary.

almost as good as "your beef is really expensive because the president is doing a great job!" but close. https://t.co/TFclDUjGot — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) October 19, 2021

Question: WHY does the US flag have 13 stripes?

@PressSec : Those are not stripes, you fool. They are long, narrow ribbons of cloth stitched together to form an alternating color pattern. Next question. https://t.co/dvg0CXMfcc — 10SEVolFan (@10sevolfan) October 19, 2021

I guess she is requiring the flight to be at the precise midpoint of sunset and sunrise? Takeoff? Landing? Or does it just have to be in the air at that point? Does it account for time zones? How dare Doocy use such imprecise language like "middle of the night"? https://t.co/a5Kthd72UI — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) October 19, 2021

In fairness, sunset is like 6:30 and sunrise 7:30. So both these flights are well past the middle of the night. Point Psaki. https://t.co/2Y8BjwzS3K — Casey Mattox (@CaseyMattox_) October 19, 2021

Heh.

What An annoying answer. — Eʟ ᴘᴏʟʟᴏ 𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙢𝙞𝙚 ♋︎♐︎ (@EvanaRichelle) October 19, 2021

If they thought this was popular or smart policy they would not do this in the middle of the night lol — Sam_Paco (@SamPaco2) October 19, 2021

Today has been an all timer for her. https://t.co/nSt2dkQ6g7 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 19, 2021

LOL. This is so funny. And you can tell how uncomfortable with it she is. I'm just a tiny bit embarrassed for her. https://t.co/QnGdbvCGtX — jollyraptor (@jollier_raptor) October 19, 2021

Secondhand embarrassment is understandable. Just don’t feel sorry for her, because she knew what she was getting into and got into it anyway.

And that’s all on her.

How is she so bad at this? https://t.co/K3drOzlJ1V — Vanessa (@NessaAdelaide) October 19, 2021