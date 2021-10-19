Jen Psaki’s in rare form today. In case you missed it:

It’s never not an absolute joy to watch Jen Psaki squirm, but it’s particularly enjoyable when Fox News’ Peter Doocy is the thorn in her side. Kudos to Psaki for continuing to call on Doocy knowing full well that she’s going to fall into his trap every time:

Sure, Jen.

Grant is of course mocking the simps who will inevitably laud Psaki’s cringeworthy performance. They’ll tell themselves whatever they need to in order to pretend that Jen Psaki is a capable and competent White House press secretary.

Heh.

Secondhand embarrassment is understandable. Just don’t feel sorry for her, because she knew what she was getting into and got into it anyway.

And that’s all on her.

