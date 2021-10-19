Don’t look now, but Jen Psaki’s on a hell of a roll.

We already told you how she mocked Americans being hurt by supply chain issues, and how she got mad at Fox News’ Peter Doocy for pointing out inconsistencies in her narrative on the IRS snooping on Americans’ bank accounts.

She still had plenty more where that came from. Like this:

Geez. Did someone swap out her Wheaties for rusty nails or what? Jen’s extra-crabby today.

It may not be an answer to the reporter’s question, but it certainly clears up a lot about Jen Psaki.

We are definitely convinced that Jen Psaki and the Biden administration are hopelessly out of their depth and they’re not up to any of this.

They certainly prolific liars. Terrible liars, but prolific.

Can’t wait to see what she’s got planned for tomorrow!

