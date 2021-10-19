Don’t look now, but Jen Psaki’s on a hell of a roll.

We already told you how she mocked Americans being hurt by supply chain issues, and how she got mad at Fox News’ Peter Doocy for pointing out inconsistencies in her narrative on the IRS snooping on Americans’ bank accounts.

She still had plenty more where that came from. Like this:

REPORTER: "Does the President still believe that Build Back Better will not add a dime to the national debt?" PSAKI: "Correct, it won't." REPORTER: "Why should Americans believe that?" PSAKI: "Because it won't." *Tries to move on to another question* pic.twitter.com/c3jkmgtneM — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 19, 2021

Geez. Did someone swap out her Wheaties for rusty nails or what? Jen’s extra-crabby today.

It may not be an answer to the reporter’s question, but it certainly clears up a lot about Jen Psaki.

We are definitely convinced that Jen Psaki and the Biden administration are hopelessly out of their depth and they’re not up to any of this.

This exchange was hilarious. "Because it won't" is the best they can do to explain something that almost no one believes. https://t.co/hYCRW79MYx — Torrey M. Spears 🇺🇸 (@torreymspears) October 19, 2021

Trump was and is a prolific liar but the current administration led by Psaki takes lying to another level. https://t.co/XEvBCfZ0zP — Independent Moderate (@Indimod) October 19, 2021

They certainly prolific liars. Terrible liars, but prolific.

Like I said, an all timer. https://t.co/mXhyjFKR57 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 19, 2021

Can’t wait to see what she’s got planned for tomorrow!