Every proposal President Biden and the Democrats support that has anything to do with addressing “climate change” will make oil and gas far more expensive, and their entire goal is doing away with fossil fuels entirely. All that means some serious spin will be required when fuel prices rise rapidly and there’s nothing to replace it with. Biden got some practice trying to spin high gas prices at CNN’s town hall, saying he doesn’t have a “near term” answer:

Biden on soaring gas prices: "I don't have a near term answer…It's going to be hard." pic.twitter.com/uaHAkSELCF — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 22, 2021

And if you don’t like Biden’s “near-term” answer, his long-term answer will no doubt infuriate you.

Build Back Bett… I don’t have the answers. — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) October 22, 2021

Biden claiming the working class will pay less because there’s a tax cut in his proposal is laughable because everything else in that plan will make energy prices rise even higher and worsen inflation. In other words, “working-class hardest hit.”

Guy whose first act after being 'installed' in the WH was to shut down the Keystone XL pipeline and issue a ban on drilling in ANWR is mystified by soaring gasoline prices. https://t.co/hQNWzkGAeC — Cruadin (@cruadin) October 22, 2021

The Democrats don’t want lower gas prices, but they won’t admit that when the issue is backfiring on them politically.

they wanted the gas to go up so that green energy projects look better but this is a tax on everyone including poor people — Zman (@daytrader133) October 22, 2021

This is like listening to Michael Scott on steroids 😵‍💫 #IHaveNoIdeaWhatIJustHeard https://t.co/QO9dzpTD1r — Nelson Media Company – Chris Nelson (@1ChrisNelson) October 22, 2021

Please be patient during the transition to the New World Order. https://t.co/ky8LT31bpF — ed moore (@cannoneerfour) October 22, 2021

Maybe taking an axe to the oil industry wasn’t the smartest move, idk https://t.co/Y3qZjdLiyA — LouLou 🐾🐾 (@Flaaaaalala) October 22, 2021

Even more pitiful than Biden wanting to punish the oil industry is his administration asking the same people they demonize to help lower gas prices.