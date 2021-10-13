Fresh off months of actions that included calls to end the use of fossil fuels and killing the Keystone Pipeline and other energy initiatives, the Biden administration is now, according to Reuters, asking Big Oil and others for some help:

You can't make this stuff up – from Reuters just now:

White House asks U.S. oil-and-gas companies to help lower fuel costs -sources https://t.co/SMLDdM02bT — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) October 13, 2021

LOL. The administration is the most incompetent cluster we’ve ever seen.

This administration is in complete meltdown/desperation mode. — Keith Miller (@millertime0013) October 13, 2021

And you could cut the irony with a dull butter knife:

The WH is threatening more regulation, shuts down their pipelines/projects… and now begs for their help. https://t.co/J2YPk4sEFo — Jason Buttrill (@JasonButtrill) October 13, 2021

Biden: *goes to war with the fossil fuel industry* Also Biden: https://t.co/p78hwQAGvO — Quantum Flux, PhD. JAFO (@QuantumFlux1964) October 13, 2021

Government: *chops your legs off Government 5 minutes later: "Hey, will you help me move out of my 3rd story apartment this weekend?" https://t.co/gxXlFRKZsu — theRoddick (@theRoddick) October 13, 2021

Jen Psaki said this at today’s briefing & spin session:

Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday that she is not aware of any contact with oil and gas companies “around this particular issue.”

Translation: Yeah, that means it’s definitely happening.

