Fresh off months of actions that included calls to end the use of fossil fuels and killing the Keystone Pipeline and other energy initiatives, the Biden administration is now, according to Reuters, asking Big Oil and others for some help:

LOL. The administration is the most incompetent cluster we’ve ever seen.

And you could cut the irony with a dull butter knife:

Jen Psaki said this at today’s briefing & spin session:

Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday that she is not aware of any contact with oil and gas companies “around this particular issue.”

Translation: Yeah, that means it’s definitely happening.

