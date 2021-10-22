CNN’s Oliver Darcy was complaining yesterday that the “right-wing media” have spent waaaaaay too much time talking about the National School Boards Association’s letter calling concerned parents “domestic terrorists” and Merrick Garland’s memo taking the NSBA’s deranged spin and running with it.

If it's not clear from this thread, stories on Garland's memo (often a dishonest presentation of it) have saturated right-wing media over the last few weeks. And so now, when the AG is sitting before Congress, he's being inundated with questions about it. https://t.co/Vq47Mp5MNu — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) October 21, 2021

Thanks to the Washington Free Beacon’s reporting, we now know that NSBA officials and the White House may very well have collaborated before the NSBA letter went out and coordinated to go after parents questioning public schools’ agendas.

Recall that the case cited by the NSBA and subsequently in Garland’s memo was that of Loudoun County father Scott Smith, whose daughter was allegedly raped in May in a high school bathroom by a “gender fluid” student. On June 22, LCPS Superintendent Scott Ziegler explicitly said that “to my knowledge, we don’t have any record of assaults occurring in our restrooms.”

We’ve more than just suspected that he was lying, and our suspicions have been confirmed:

ONLY ON WTOP: Loudoun County's superintendent notified the school board the same day a female student was sexually assaulted at Stone Bridge High School, according to an email obtained by WTOP. https://t.co/Re4vkD7H60 — WTOP (@WTOP) October 22, 2021

So, Oliver Darcy … is this a story yet, or nah?

Is it time to let it be heard outside the “right-wing media” you so despise?

This is the only reporting of Loudoun county from CNN's website since August. The only mention of it is framed as "parental outrage". https://t.co/4tjhTLCpFU pic.twitter.com/42ZbbDMad9 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 22, 2021

“Parental outrage.” Still think the real problem in the LCPS system is “parental outrage” and not coverups of sexual assaults?

And how about this bit?

“ Coded nods” — rick coombe (@rickcoombe) October 22, 2021

Just in case CNN’s readers weren’t clear enough on who the bad guys are in this scenario,

“coded nod to Trump voters” ≠ Banning CRT from schools. The idea that only Hick Town USA Trump Supporters want CRT banned from schools is ignoring the factual errors and historians who have come out against CRT “It’s making all the right people angry so it must be good!” — Steve Garron (@stevengarron1) October 22, 2021

You almost have to admire CNN's ability to weave Trump into any conversation. — Alex Lekas (@TheAlexLekas) October 22, 2021

They’ll do whatever they need to in order to avoid the real story.

Yesterday, Garland claimed before the House Judiciary Committee that he “[didn’t] know any of the facts” of the Smith/LCPS case. Maybe he should pay more attention to the “right-wing media,” then. Because he sure as hell isn’t going to get the facts from Oliver Darcy and CNN.