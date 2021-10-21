U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland is testifying today before the House Judiciary Committee about, among other things, his memo classifying parents who raise concerns about their children’s welfare at public school board meetings.

Garland has to repeat that his memo was about threats of violence at school board meetings pic.twitter.com/AIYN904iLz — Acyn (@Acyn) October 21, 2021

GOP Rep. Chip Roy figured that this would be a good opportunity to ask Garland about Loudoun County father Scott Smith, whose daughter’s alleged rape by a male student in a skirt was covered up by Loudoun County Public Schools. Seems relevant to the conversation at hand, seeing as Smith is one of those “domestic terrorists” that Biden’s DOJ and the National School Board Association have been going on about.

So Rep. Roy asked him about it. Here’s what Garland had to say:

Attorney General Garland says he doesn't "know anything" about the Loudoun County Public Schools assault case. — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) October 21, 2021

Beg your pardon, Mr. Attorney General?

Rep. @chiproytx presses AG Garland on the Loudoun County sexual assault scandal. GARLAND: "This sounds like a state case, and I'm not familiar with it…I don't know any of the facts of this case." pic.twitter.com/VGmDPIrRf7 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 21, 2021

Hol’ up now, Merrick. We’re gonna need to stop you right there.

“Wow” is right.

Chip Roy destroys Garland https://t.co/fUscF2c07h — Lisa (@kittywhisperer7) October 21, 2021

Chewed up Garland and spit him out! — SuperDave (@davemock) October 21, 2021

As he should have:

WHOA — Garland used the father of the victim as a pretext to call parents domestic terrorists but he “doesn’t know the facts or the case?!” And school board meetings require the FBI.. but serial rapists enabled by school officials are “state cases.” https://t.co/qQrjZCTPsM — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 21, 2021

It's a state case when Garland knows nothing about it . Yet he's getting the DOJ involved with school board meetings . — Green grass and high tides (@Vik68139095) October 21, 2021

But he knows enough about local school board meetings to send the FBI after concerned parents? Can you imagine this guy on the Supreme Court? https://t.co/mQezGCQ0qZ — John Cooper (@thejcoop) October 21, 2021

WTHF? So the guy going after parents for expressing their grievances at school board meetings, referring to them as domestic terrorists, doesn't know the facts about the sickest, most vile school board coverup ever? https://t.co/P6r3y9jL2b — Mo Irish (@davtra50) October 21, 2021

Something’s not adding up here.

The National School Board Association letter specifically cited the father of the girl allegedly assaulted as an example of the threats of violence against teachers. — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) October 21, 2021

Letter links to this story: "Smith, 48, of Leesburg, was charged with disorderly conduct and obstruction of justice…sheriff’s office says he physically threatened someone and then 'continued to be disorderly with the deputy' and resisted arrest."https://t.co/0vgE2MTRdc — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) October 21, 2021

Of course, the National School Board Association letter made no mention of why the father was angry (because his daughter was allegedly anally raped in a school bathroom). pic.twitter.com/42xXaogJ3k — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) October 21, 2021

But that NSBA letter played a pretty important role in the DOJ’s memo …

Biden AG Merrick Garland concedes that he started targeting parents for "possible domestic terrorism" because the NSBA sent a letter. pic.twitter.com/ZDvhZ6vDzO — The First (@TheFirstonTV) October 21, 2021

Welp.

Over a case that he stated he had never heard about. This is incredible. https://t.co/ISOhVxLLMa — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 21, 2021

So is Merrick Garland lying before Congress? Seems to be a pretty popular pastime these days.

Is it possible Garland didn’t know ? He seemed to be telling the truth but how is it possible ? — Nancy (@sooo_nance) October 21, 2021

It’s either lying, or staggering ignorance on his part of what the DOJ is actually doing.

It's possible he didn't know, which means he's incompetent and allows corrupt DOJ "assistants/advisers" run the show. However, he DOES know that his family has a financial stake in pushing CRT in the schools. — CommonSenseIsn'tCommonAnymore (@DCFanFirst) October 21, 2021

Thank goodness for not-so-small favors:

Thank you, Mitch McConnell, for keeping this off of the Supreme Court. https://t.co/zt8PjkCyg5 — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) October 21, 2021

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.

***

