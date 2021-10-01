Over the past 19 months, School Boards all across the country have woken parents UP by caving to teacher’s unions and shutting down the schools. Some didn’t open back up until this fall and even in those schools, the same unions are pushing for hybrid, more virtual, masking, distancing …

It’s neverending.

School boards have been giving in. Over and over again.

And they wonder why parents are pissed off?

Now, the National School Boards Association is asking Biden to look into these parents as ‘possible domestic terrorism’ and hate crimes.

Right?

So this is how it's gonna go down… National School Boards Association asks Biden admin to look into angry parents as possible 'domestic terrorism and hate crimes' threats https://t.co/Zc2G0iQkzX — libby emmons (@libbyemmons) September 30, 2021

From The Post Millennial: As school boards across the country have faced increasing backlash from parents over the past year, they have asked President Joe Biden to step in, suggesting that those parents who oppose their curriculum and Covid-safety mandates are like domestic terrorists who are guilty of hate speech.

Education Week reports that the National School Boards Association sent a letter to Biden suggesting that the Patriot Act be enforced against these unruly parents who keep showing up to meetings across the country demanding answers and accountability from the very school boards that control their children’s education. “America’s public schools and its education leaders are under immediate threat,” the letter begins. As such, it goes on, the National School Boards Association “respectfully asks for federal law enforcement and other assistance to deal with the growing number of threats and violence and acts of intimidation occurring across the nation.”

School Boards can’t deal with opposition? Time to appoint new district representatives.

Angry parents are infrastructure — HotPanini (@HotPanini1) October 1, 2021

It began with criminalizing people’s words – “hate speech,” progressed to the vapid “silence is violence,” and here we are today. The proles are not allowed to voice their displeasure to those under the illusion they are our rulers. — Buck Leahy (@BuckLeahy) October 1, 2021

Can you believe this. We live in a looney toon world. — James Stephens (@Jamesw74) October 1, 2021

YAAAAAAS.

You parents should know better. Just sit down and shut up. Government knows best — Stevo1962 (@stevo1962) September 30, 2021

Hate to break it to these wussy school board members, but parents are just beginning to fight. Hey, don’t like it, don’t run.

This isn’t difficult.

