Bernie Sanders seems cranky that his giant bill that would usher socialism through America’s front door is not passing the Senate. Keep in mind, Bernie himself is a senator, so you’d think he would know how this works but …

2 senators cannot be allowed to defeat what 48 senators and 210 House members want. We must stand with the working families of our country. We must combat climate change. We must delay passing the Infrastructure Bill until we pass a strong Reconciliation Bill. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) October 1, 2021

Bernie is just a silly ol’ socialist.

52 — Max (@MaxNordau) October 1, 2021

Ooops.

Maybe Bernie was counting using socialist math?

Um, it's not two senators – it's 52. Surely you aren't suggesting that 48 senators should be able to overrule 52 senators, right? — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) October 1, 2021

It would be 52, but math has never been your strong point Bern. — Frank (@richardrahl1086) October 1, 2021

2 can't, but 52 can. Welcome to The United States. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) October 1, 2021

Bernie… it’s 52 Senators defeating what 48 senators want. — WitCoHE (@E__Strobel) October 1, 2021

So what 52 senators want doesn't matter? pic.twitter.com/4hyiQUiR9g — 🃏 Hunter Biden's Computer Repairman (@OverpaidA) October 1, 2021

"Two senators cannot be allowed to defeat what 48 senators and 210 House members want." But fifty-two senators can. — 𝔇𝔢𝔞𝔱𝔥'𝔰 𝔊𝔲𝔦𝔫𝔢𝔞 𝔓𝔦𝔤 4.0🇺🇲 (@DeathsGuineaPig) October 1, 2021

Last time we checked, 52 is bigger than 48.

See, we can math!

Oh, yes they can lol. Watch them! — Lisa H Turnage (@LisaTurnage12) October 1, 2021

Not how a republic works, but. Bone up on the rules. — not important enough to govern (@MarkMazman) October 1, 2021

A Republic is a socialist’s kryptonite, right after capitalism.

Correct – it's 52 senators that will defeat it. — GenericJR14 (@GenericJr14) October 1, 2021

Last I counted there were 52 senators who don't like your bill. That would put you in the minority, right? — Kyle ⭐⭐ (@jkbuse) October 1, 2021

Repeat after us, Bern.

RUH-PUH-BLICK.

Heh.

***

