Jen Psaki is confident Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer will get their legislation through because ‘they have more experience getting legislation across the finish line than any group of Democratic leaders in history.’

In other words, they are the oldest a-hole Democrats with the most years in government trying to pass more and bigger government EVER.

Yay.

And to think, she thought this was a good thing?

Biden, Pelosi, and Schumer have been in office since GOD WAS A BOY, Jen.

That’s a bad thing.

Not to mention it’s a reminder that white, old, rich people run the Democratic Party … you know, the party of diversity and stuff?

Not a damn thing.

Let’s hope not.

Let’s HOPE the GOP can hold the line.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Each?

LOL

A BILLION years.

Oh my.

Thanks for the reminder we DESPERATELY need term limits, Jen.

And rich, don’t forget rich.

Very rich.

‘Nuff said.

***

