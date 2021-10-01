Jen Psaki is confident Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer will get their legislation through because ‘they have more experience getting legislation across the finish line than any group of Democratic leaders in history.’

In other words, they are the oldest a-hole Democrats with the most years in government trying to pass more and bigger government EVER.

Yay.

And to think, she thought this was a good thing?

.@PressSec: “The President, the Speaker of the House and the [Senate Majority] Leader have more experience getting legislation across the finish line than any group of Democratic leaders in history.” pic.twitter.com/rfAvuWq0CX — The Hill (@thehill) September 30, 2021

Biden, Pelosi, and Schumer have been in office since GOD WAS A BOY, Jen.

That’s a bad thing.

Not to mention it’s a reminder that white, old, rich people run the Democratic Party … you know, the party of diversity and stuff?

What they have no experience at is getting anything useful accomplished. — Stephen L. Hall (@StephenLHall) October 1, 2021

Not a damn thing.

But they can't get this done — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) October 1, 2021

Let’s hope not.

Let’s HOPE the GOP can hold the line.

pic.twitter.com/tlZYZwhCox — i don’t speak to the manager (@KarenAMaese) October 1, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Disclaimer: not a bit of it GOOD legislation. — Liberty ＞ Life (@StpeterPadilla) October 1, 2021

Because they have each been in office for a 1000 years. — Sean Jameson (@seanjameson5) October 1, 2021

Each?

LOL

well yea because they’re each like a billion years old and belong at home watching qvc https://t.co/wziczYyOA6 — Mr. Dan Devito (@DannySwagito) October 1, 2021

A BILLION years.

Oh my.

We need an age LIMIT and term LIMITS for politicians. Can’t stand any of these politicians from either party over the age of 65. Go fucking home. Retire. Nancy Pelosis net worth is sickening. No one should be deciding shit at her age and that amount of wealth. Fuck her https://t.co/BSUDytalrn — Defund DC (@milkyboy69420) October 1, 2021

Thanks for the reminder we DESPERATELY need term limits, Jen.

Corruption and cronyism aside, this would not be the case. https://t.co/dyD4MY6jrA — LibertatumUni (@LibertatumU) October 1, 2021

The median age of the three is like 76. Old. And white! 😯😯😯😯 https://t.co/RzMyJ8Sl4n — Paul (@MolsonKicksButt) October 1, 2021

And rich, don’t forget rich.

Very rich.

‘Nuff said.

***

