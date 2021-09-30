You know it’s not a good day for Eric Fartswell … sorry … Swalwell if we’re writing about him twice.

First, it was the ridiculous thread where he claimed Biden did a good job in Afghanistan (and Trump bad!), and then this tweet claiming ‘every poll’ says Americans support Biden’s crap Build Back Better bill. We knew this guy had the IQ of an amoeba that ate paint chips as a baby amoeba but WOW, really?

We have a choice: spend trillions on tax breaks, tax loopholes, & tax evasion by the super wealthy OR help families get ahead in a durable economy that works for everybody.



Every poll is clear: Americans support #BuildBackBetter and want it done!#BidensAgendaWorksForUS — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) September 29, 2021

Which polls, Eric? Name them.

Name one that isn’t CNN or MSNBC or some other Clinton-backed David Brock thing.

Notice he didn’t link to any of them in his claim.

Don't you have more constituents to threaten with nukes? — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) September 30, 2021

What are you doing about tax loopholes? Hint: nothing — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) September 30, 2021

An economy is made up of private enterprises producing goods and services. These enterprises need employees and thus give jobs to people so they can have dignity in work. You? You want to give out checks that last a month. Create a dependent class who will look to you as god — Joel App (@AppyJoel) September 30, 2021

This is a flat out lie. Just so you understand

這是一個徹頭徹尾的謊言 — Rich Robinson (@richrobby) September 30, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA

Wrote it in Chinese.

We love that.

FANG FANG WOULD BE SO PROUD.

No every poll does not say this. — Brian McNicoll (@McNicollb) September 29, 2021

How about just don't spend anything? — MomsterMel (@MomsterMel) September 30, 2021

This is sad. The left has so convinced their base that “tax breaks” equal expenditures- “spend” – they can’t even understand that not only is this entirely false, but rather the real problem is how (and how much of) our actual tax dollars are spent- by government. — Critical Thinking (@irtated_bowels) September 30, 2021

Liar. nobody supports this. It is Lunacy. HUGE tax on the working people, with your meat taxes and your mileage taxes. Killing the little guy and telling them it costs nothing. Bunch of liars. Nothing you say is true. You're a CCP asset, and we all know it. — Just That Handy (@pocketonashirt) September 30, 2021

We all know it.

Swalwell is just a disaster which means he’s perfect for California.

***

