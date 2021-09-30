The Democrats’ $3.5 TRILLION dollar spending bill is thousands and thousands of pages … because nothing says a bill is ‘necessary’ like having to use thousands of pages to explain what it is. Or there is just that much spending in the freakin’ thing.

Sort of reminds us of Dr. Evil, ‘ELEVENTY TRILLION DOLLARS!’

Tom Elliott was good enough to go through the bill and share some ‘highlights’.

Or would that be lowlights?

Thread: Things I find while randomly scanning Democrats’ latest $3.5 trillion spending bill 1) $15 million to Older American Act (OAA) resource centers for people "who are underserved due to their sexual orientation or gender identity” pic.twitter.com/xkXki8Nhqh — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 30, 2021

$15 million to resource centers for people who are underserved due to their sexual orientation or gender identity.

MILLIONS.

2) A provision amending ObamaCare so as to boost outreach to “sexual minorities” and people who don’t speak English pic.twitter.com/NTo24zSn9g — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 30, 2021

Good gravy.

See a theme here.

3) $24 million in rent support for victims of "stalking" and "dating violence" pic.twitter.com/zUvb3ntHCE — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 30, 2021

Look at what you’re paying for, America!

* $24 BILLION. (I regret the error) — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 30, 2021

BILLION!!!

4) $50 million to “reduce human-wildlife conflicts on National Forest System land” pic.twitter.com/Y0kduJoUgc — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 30, 2021

Say what?

5) $2.25 billion for @AOC’s “Civilian Climate Corps,” which by her own admission is premised on FDR’s failed Civil Works Administration (CWA). (Note the guaranteed minimum salary.) pic.twitter.com/7I5y5pUmM4 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 30, 2021

AOC’s gets billions.

Really, Democrats?

REALLY?!

6) Price controls for drugs pic.twitter.com/4jYys74vF3 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 30, 2021

7) Root canals & major tooth restorations to likely be covered through public health plans as of 2028 pic.twitter.com/IEjz2BH5J6 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 30, 2021

8) Free school lunches for welfare recipients, runaway children, “migratory children,” & foster children pic.twitter.com/ZTtEwpYwod — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 30, 2021

Here a tax, there a tax, everywhere a tax tax.

9) Free school lunches when school is out for summer pic.twitter.com/Za1GOugoyb — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 30, 2021

10) Doubling most federal cigarette taxes, including on cigars and smokeless tobacco; vaping and rolling tobacco taxes are also going through the roof (this section goes on for many, many pages) pic.twitter.com/GWVNFZnYTw — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 30, 2021

You evil smokers will pay the price, mwahahahahaha!

Well, you and those evil rich people.

Now, if there are evil rich people who smoke? WHOA NELLY.

FYI: The word “tax” is used 1,829 times. The word “taxes” is used 69 times. The word “taxation” is used 7 times. Supposedly all of these new taxes add up to $3.5 trillion — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 30, 2021

Safe to say, ‘taxes’ is the Democrats’ favorite word?

Argh.

***

