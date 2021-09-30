The Democrats’ $3.5 TRILLION dollar spending bill is thousands and thousands of pages … because nothing says a bill is ‘necessary’ like having to use thousands of pages to explain what it is. Or there is just that much spending in the freakin’ thing.

Sort of reminds us of Dr. Evil, ‘ELEVENTY TRILLION DOLLARS!’

Tom Elliott was good enough to go through the bill and share some ‘highlights’.

Or would that be lowlights?

$15 million to resource centers for people who are underserved due to their sexual orientation or gender identity.

MILLIONS.

Good gravy.

See a theme here.

Trending

Look at what you’re paying for, America!

BILLION!!!

Say what?

AOC’s gets billions.

Really, Democrats?

REALLY?!

Here a tax, there a tax, everywhere a tax tax.

You evil smokers will pay the price, mwahahahahaha!

Well, you and those evil rich people.

Now, if there are evil rich people who smoke? WHOA NELLY.

Safe to say, ‘taxes’ is the Democrats’ favorite word?

Argh.

***

Related:

‘NOT a Republican versus a Democrat thing’: Kick-a*s thread goes into infuriating detail about how bad government is at EVERYTHING

BOOMITY! Robert J. O’Neil just needs 1 brutal tweet to DROP establishment Dems and Repubs whining about gov ‘shutting down’

Desperate AND dumb –> Eric Swalwell’s thread-attempt to spin Biden’s Afghanistan failure and blame Trump BACKFIRES

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Democratsspending billtaxesTom Elliott