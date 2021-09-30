Nailed it.

Again.

Robert J. O’Neill has really good aim, both in real life (he’s the guy who ACTUALLY got Bin Laden) and on social media. He tweeted about the ‘cycle’ Americans keep finding themselves in over and over and over again.

If only we could figure out how to stop it?

We go into debt. They threaten to shut down. They increase the debt. They raise taxes. They go into more debt. They threaten to shut down. We pay more in taxes. They spend more. We re-elect them. Sound familiar? — Robert J. O'Neill (@mchooyah) September 29, 2021

This.

So much this.

The establishment doesn’t care about any of us.

Psh, let them shut down.

They didn’t give a shit when they shut us down. pic.twitter.com/4k5bdtpF7S — Douglas Karr (@douglaskarr) September 29, 2021

They were fine shutting us down, destroying our jobs and our businesses, we shouldn’t shed one single tear if they shut down.

Wash rinse repeat wash rinse repeat wash … — Dad (@NorvR) September 29, 2021

Certainly feels that way.

We don’t! But politicians are good at getting money for their home districts so their people don’t care how corrupt they are. They re-elect them. — johnab (@jabhawki) September 29, 2021

Sounds like a downward spiral to hell. — Jim G (@AxialEquatorial) September 29, 2021

Welcome to 2021.

Another day in the land of Idiocracy — Ben Talmedge (@AWright1971) September 29, 2021

Yep, all too familiar! Term limits! — SimplyJen1 (@simplyjen1) September 29, 2021

Sounds like insanity — Patty Girl 🍀 😉 (@PerspicaciousXY) September 30, 2021

Have you met our modern-day government?

Heh.

They could take 80% of everything and they would still be short of money. It’s never enough. — Bret Rogers (@BretRogers0923) September 29, 2021

I’ve been saying it for years, regardless of which party is in power. Don’t raise the debt ceiling 1 penny — Brendan O’Rourke (@borourke33) September 30, 2021

Can we just let them shutdown and leave it at that? Nobody should cry if the government is shutdown. — Heather 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@H2O_Cons) September 30, 2021

We most certainly wouldn’t miss them or their regulations or taxes or anything else they’ve seen fit to bestow upon us over the past few decades.

KTHXBAI.

***

