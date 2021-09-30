Fairfax County is giving Loundoun a run for its money when it comes to being the nastiest district in Virginia.

And it’s probably no coincidence both counties are very blue – you know, the sort of counties Terry McAuliffe was likely pandering to during his debate the other night when he said parents shouldn’t be in control of what their children are learning.

They’re literally suing mothers of kids with developmental disabilities.

Think about that for a minute … do we really want these people in positions of power and authority?

ANOTHER MOM SUED FOR HER PUBLIC RECORD REQUEST! Fairfax County Public School sued @CallieOettinger, a mom of a special Ed child. The school sent harassing thugs to her house bc they demand she return the public info they gave her under FOIA, but public info is not returnable. https://t.co/3fY3aykhgR — Nicole Solas (@Nicoletta0602) September 30, 2021

They actually sent someone to this mother’s home to intimidate her?

REALLY?!

Thugs.

The lot of them.

FCPS lawfirm @huntonak has threatened legal action against 2 whistleblowing special ed moms, who used a FOIA response (now claimed to be inadvertent) to expose alleged waste & abuse by FCPS. They've also sent a "scary man" to 1 mom's house to intimidate. https://t.co/rNPvPSdwXx pic.twitter.com/butFmBwn6t — Fairfax County Parents Assocation (@FFXParentsAssoc) September 30, 2021

Gawd forbid the public know about abuse and waste in our public school system.

Strange, right?

Please join us in supporting @CallieOettinger & @SPEDAction from these @HuntonAK & FCPS intimidation tactics. Follow SPEDAction on twitter, contact your SB member, or the FCPS GC (571-423-1250) & ask them to stop these threats. — Fairfax County Parents Assocation (@FFXParentsAssoc) September 30, 2021

It shouldn’t take an effort like this to stop a parent of a child with special needs from getting harassed by a school district but this is Northern Virginia we’re talking about here.

FCPS lawfirm @huntonak has threatened legal action against 2 whistleblowing special ed moms, who used a FOIA response (now claimed to be inadvertent) to expose alleged waste & abuse by FCPS. They've also sent a "scary man" to 1 mom's house to intimidate. https://t.co/rNPvPSdwXx pic.twitter.com/butFmBwn6t — Fairfax County Parents Assocation (@FFXParentsAssoc) September 30, 2021

Awful.

Counter-sue for intimidation? — Cody M. Johnson (@johnsonmcody) September 30, 2021

And of course they are using your tax $$ to pay for high priced DC lawyers to sue you . . . So instead of paying for good education for your kids, you are paying to sue yourself. #SchoolChoice @GlennYoungkin — Here Is Publius the Arsehole (@hereispublius) September 30, 2021

That's right. Public school is now funding a culture war against parents. — Nicole Solas (@Nicoletta0602) September 30, 2021

And from what we saw from Terry McAuliffe during the debate, the culture war against parents from Democrats is very real.

Parents have to start standing up and fighting back, not just by attending school board meetings but by VOTING in person en masse. If not now, there may not be another opportunity for parents to have a voice in their own children’s schooling.

Virginia is in bad shape. — 🎩☘️🐘🇺🇸🎿👉🏼R-U-Enlightened? (@enlightened_u) September 30, 2021

It is.

Which is why we need real change at the top.

***

