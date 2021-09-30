ICYMI, Rep. Eric Swalwell is one of the most ridiculous, uninformed, and embarrassing Democrats in the House, and considering he shares that space with AOC, that’s really sayin’ something.

It was adorable how he took the time to write a thread trying to spin the disaster Biden made of Afghanistan into Trump’s fault. We get it, this dullard has spent over four years finding a way to blame Trump for any and everything, but this was really dumb and desperate, even for Fartswell.

You know what REALLY weakened their morale and defenses? Withdrawing our support without TELLING THEM. But keep spinnin’, Fang-Banger.

Trump’s withdrawal was planned and condition-based.

Biden just said, ‘Eff it.’

We know he didn’t take advice from his generals … c’mon man.

Not a single member of our military died after Trump made his deal.

Trending

Biden got 13 killed.

Oh, and then droned seven children and three innocent adults.

But sure, TRUMP DID IT.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

OMG.

This is dumb, even for this dumb dumb.

Biden is the best liar of them all.

He’s been doing it for half a century.

We’re not sure which is more embarrassing for Swalwell, Fang Fang or his fart heard ’round the world.

Democrats got away with blaming a video for the deaths of four Americans so they are pretty damn emboldened.

The advice was given and the advice was rejected.

*sad trombone*, Eric.

***

Related:

‘COMPLETE failure’: Biden’s terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad track record just got WORSE (hint, jobs report)

And we thought gas-station SUSHI was unpopular: Biden’s net approval with KEY group spells BAD NEWS for all Democrats

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AfghanistanBidenEric SwalwellTrump