ICYMI, Rep. Eric Swalwell is one of the most ridiculous, uninformed, and embarrassing Democrats in the House, and considering he shares that space with AOC, that’s really sayin’ something.

It was adorable how he took the time to write a thread trying to spin the disaster Biden made of Afghanistan into Trump’s fault. We get it, this dullard has spent over four years finding a way to blame Trump for any and everything, but this was really dumb and desperate, even for Fartswell.

ICYMI, here’s what we learned at yesterday’s House Armed Services hearing: President Trump’s weak deal with the Taliban freed their leaders & 5000 of their fighters, weakening our Afghan allies’ morale and defenses.🧵 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) September 29, 2021

You know what REALLY weakened their morale and defenses? Withdrawing our support without TELLING THEM. But keep spinnin’, Fang-Banger.

This weak deal meant @POTUS @JoeBiden took office with the Taliban resurgent, forcing him to choose between leaving after 20 years, 2400+ KIA, and $2 trillion spent, or doubling down & sending more troops. Again. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) September 29, 2021

Trump’s withdrawal was planned and condition-based.

Biden just said, ‘Eff it.’

We know he didn’t take advice from his generals … c’mon man.

Leaving 2500 U.S. soldiers never would’ve cut it: the Afghan government was losing ground, & the Taliban would resume attacking our troops. Sec’y Austin and Chairman Milley testified we’d have needed 5000 troops to defend Bagram alone. There would be no end in sight. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) September 29, 2021

Not a single member of our military died after Trump made his deal.

Biden got 13 killed.

Oh, and then droned seven children and three innocent adults.

But sure, TRUMP DID IT.

So President Biden reviewed it all, took advice from experts, & made a tough decision – like real Presidents do. He freed us from the quagmire of endless conflict in Afghanistan. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) September 29, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

OMG.

This is dumb, even for this dumb dumb.

*yesterday’s Senate Armed Services hearing, today’s House Armed Services hearing. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) September 29, 2021

Try all you want–but there is no way you're going to hang Biden's Afghan disaster on anyone but Biden.https://t.co/The9JhZgBM — mallen2010 (@mallen_2010) September 29, 2021

Biden is the best liar of them all.

He’s been doing it for half a century.

Did they mention Fang Fang while you where there? https://t.co/5dAzUBSn07 — Dr. Mark Young (@MarkYoungTruth) September 30, 2021

We’re not sure which is more embarrassing for Swalwell, Fang Fang or his fart heard ’round the world.

I know Dems are desperate to refloat Biden's sinking approval rating, but lying about something we can all watch the video of & see that we're being lied to, might not be the play here @RepSwalwell.#AfghanistanDisaster #AfghanistanHearing https://t.co/feCPlQJ9F5 — Duke (@somethingldsay) September 29, 2021

Democrats got away with blaming a video for the deaths of four Americans so they are pretty damn emboldened.

Biden is President. His actions caused all the problems. Not Trump. He could have reversed the deal like he did with Iran and several others that Trump passed. He is weak by blaming others for his mistakes. Even his Generals disagree with how it was executed https://t.co/oGFyO2KcGG — John T. LoPiccolo (@jtl62) September 29, 2021

They can’t even be honest. It’s shameful. Just stop. ‘It's clear "the advice was given and the advice was rejected."’ – Leon Panetta on Afghanistan https://t.co/Cbxpgvm7Ao — 🎀 (@LittleMsOpinion) September 29, 2021

The advice was given and the advice was rejected.

*sad trombone*, Eric.

***

Related:

‘COMPLETE failure’: Biden’s terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad track record just got WORSE (hint, jobs report)

And we thought gas-station SUSHI was unpopular: Biden’s net approval with KEY group spells BAD NEWS for all Democrats