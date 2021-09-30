Hard to spread COVID fear-porn when the COVID numbers are going DOWN.

Considering these states have not gone full-blown CDC mitigation crazy we’re sure this is driving them … well crazy. Which is probably why they’re not covering it. Hard to admit EVIL DeSantis got it right.

Huh, almost like the variant ran its course and is trending down, like people who have been dealing with viruses for years figured it would.

Crazy stuff.

