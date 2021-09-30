Hard to spread COVID fear-porn when the COVID numbers are going DOWN.

Considering these states have not gone full-blown CDC mitigation crazy we’re sure this is driving them … well crazy. Which is probably why they’re not covering it. Hard to admit EVIL DeSantis got it right.

I've noticed the media have stopped covering numbers in places like FL, GA, TX and TN. I wonder why. pic.twitter.com/vyUoNRx1BO — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 30, 2021

Huh, almost like the variant ran its course and is trending down, like people who have been dealing with viruses for years figured it would.

Crazy stuff.

These are the effective reproduction numbers for covid in the states. "When Rt is above 1, we expect cases to increase in the near future. When Rt is below one, we expect cases to decrease in the near future." https://t.co/DJSgCvcRgS — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 30, 2021

How could this be happening with super spreader schools?!! — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 30, 2021

THE HUMANITY!

I live in North Texas, near Dallas. Our schools are mask optional. We had a surge when school started but since then our numbers have declined significantly. My elderly parents are vaccinated and feel safe going out and about. Life is good here. — tikilinlin (@tiki_linlin) September 30, 2021

It’s almost like the weather plays a role in viral spread. Who would’ve guessed? 👨‍🦯 — Joe Harley (@15Harley3) September 30, 2021

Interesting, if the numbers were bad that’s all we would hear. — TheBrianSanders (@TheBrianSanders) September 30, 2021

Nobody reports on planes that land safely. — Jesse James (@801tendies) September 30, 2021

Excellent point.

If it bleeds, it leads.

