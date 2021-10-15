Loudoun County School Board member Beth Barts has announced her resignation following the Daily Wire’s Luke Rosiak blowing the lid off of LCPS attempts to cover up sexual assaults of students that date back at least several years.

In addition, LCPS Superintendent Scott Ziegler recently read a statement regarding the scandal.

Loudoun school board member behind "anti-racist parents" mob resigns, superintendent admits to problems I flagged yesterday, saying "lack of oversight that existed prior to my tenure also contributed to errors in our state reporting regarding disciplinary incidents in schools." — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) October 15, 2021

Here are Dr. Ziegler’s full remarks:

"I am sorry that we failed to provide the safe, welcoming and affirming environment that we aspire to provide."@LCPSOfficial Dr. Ziegler read a statement following parent outrage of how reports of two sexual assaults inside schools were handled. STORY: https://t.co/9DCMsAygi0 pic.twitter.com/cvouSwLxTZ — 7News DC (@7NewsDC) October 15, 2021

"To the extent we are legally permitted to do so, we will begin disciplinary action at the time of the incident, rather than suspending that action until the end of the criminal or Title IX investigation." Full statement from Dr. Scott Ziegler: https://t.co/9DCMsAygi0 pic.twitter.com/5ZKH8iXQJP — 7News DC (@7NewsDC) October 15, 2021

"Loudoun County Public Schools will move forward as a learning community that emphasizes safety and affirmation in an academically rigorous environment." — @LCPSOfficial superintendent Dr. Scott Ziegler Full statement: https://t.co/9DCMsAygi0 pic.twitter.com/Tn54fsVvtq — 7News DC (@7NewsDC) October 15, 2021

"This has been a very difficult time for our community. We are committed to finding ways to improve our processes to ensure that Loudoun County schools are safe for all of our students." — @LCPSOfficial superintendent Dr. Scott Ziegler Full statement: https://t.co/9DCMsAygi0 pic.twitter.com/wHdPT037oj — 7News DC (@7NewsDC) October 15, 2021

Loudoun County Public Schools superintendent Dr. Scott Ziegler responded Friday after parents were outraged with how the schools handled reports of two sexual assaults inside schools.https://t.co/9DCMsAygi0 — 7News DC (@7NewsDC) October 15, 2021

You know, we’d very much like to believe that Dr. Ziegler is truly sorry about what’s happened. But that’s awfully difficult given what Dr. Ziegler had to say in the past. As Luke Rosiak wrote in his most recent piece on LCPS:

On June 22, Superintendent Scott Ziegler told the public, “To my knowledge, we don’t have any record of assaults occurring in our restrooms.” … LCPS’s October 13 statement also says that “members of the Loudoun County School Board were not aware of the specific details of this incident until it was reported in media outlets earlier this week.” However, on August 17, local paper Loudoun Now published an article saying that when Smith was in court that day — because he was charged for disorderly conduct after becoming angry at the school board meeting where Ziegler denied there were any bathroom assaults on record — Smith’s lawyer explained the incident stemmed from his “anger about an alleged assault of an immediate family member inside a bathroom by a person identifying as gender fluid.”

A far more likely explanation for Dr. Ziegler’s contrition is that he’s sorry he and LCPS got caught.

"I'm sorry that we got caught" — GR Hūtsöñ (@jess_reign_bass) October 15, 2021

Narrator: "He's more worried that he got busted for trying to cover it up." https://t.co/RVlLSWbX9j — Quantum Flux, PhD. JAFO (@QuantumFlux1964) October 15, 2021

Translation: “you caught us red handed but I’m still not taking responsibility for what happened” — Happy Warrior (@Consta2tion) October 15, 2021

Sorry, but we just don’t buy this pathetic spin:

An Executive Director Chief of Schools and an expansion of the role of Executive Principals were put in place to provide greater supervision and oversight of schools and principals. Moving forward, it is essential that we are consistent in our practices across the county. We are taking positive steps in that direction. This lack of oversight that existed prior to my tenure also contributed to errors in our state reporting regarding disciplinary incidents in schools. The division inadvertently omitted some information in the past. That is extremely concerning, and we are taking steps to make sure that process is improved. I will say that I have no reason to believe at this time that any missing reports were due to an intent to hide any information from the Virginia Department of Education. In the future, we will report events in real-time in our system and make corrections, if needed, following due process procedures. This will help ensure more accuracy in our Department of Education reports. Recent events have also revealed that we have shortcomings in alternative placement options for students involved in serious discipline infractions. A correction to this issue is one of my top priorities.

Blaming his predecessors is a bad look. As superintendent, it’s incumbent upon him to ensure that everything is working the way it’s supposed to and that students’ safety is a top priority.

We also find his contention that he has “no reason to believe” that LCPS was trying to hide information from the Virginia Department of Education extremely difficult to swallow. Come on.

The public's time would be better spent with this guy giving his resignation speech. Zieglar & the school board covered up the rapes so they could pass their "woke" transgender bathroom policy. https://t.co/KPnhGim91E — Milo™ (@chasbottom) October 15, 2021

We don't want "welcoming and affirming". We just don't want to be raped. Or at the very least, we don't want rape coverups. https://t.co/N787NMxqIJ — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) October 15, 2021

We're drowning in so much politically correct microaggressions nonsense that we can't even function when it comes to real actual violent criminal harm. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) October 15, 2021

The buck ultimately stops with Dr. Ziegler. And he needs to either face up to that or get the hell out.