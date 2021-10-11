We need to shut down Loudoun County Public Schools until we can figure out what the hell is going on.

Over the summer, Scott Smith was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest for disrupting a Loudoun County School Board meeting:

The man who found himself splashed across TV screens and newspaper pages, being dragged from the Loudoun County School Board meeting with a bloody lip and in handcuffs, on Tuesday was found guilty of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Scott Smith was dragged to the ground by county deputies as tempers flared at the June 22 School Board meeting, egged on by protests against new state-mandated protections for transgender students.

According to testimony in the Aug. 17 District Court trial, Smith was arrested during an argument with a woman for whose daughter Smith’s wife had been a Girl Scout leader. Deputies dragged him to the ground, then outside, where he continued struggling and arguing with them, threatening to kick their teeth out. He was taken to the Adult Detention Center and charged with the two misdemeanors.

That father was arrested for accusing the school board of covering up the sexual assault of his daughter in a bathroom by a male student wearing a skirt.

Indeed. Thanks to the Luke Rosiak and the Daily Wire for covering it.

More from Rosiak:

Great job, LCPS! Really excellent work.

Scott Smith is not a domestic terrorist. But the Loudoun County School Board clearly poses very real threats to students and their families.

Where’s the media outrage over this? Where are the righteously indignant monologues from MSNBC and CNN hosts?

Couldn’t have anyone thinking that Loudoun County Public Schools don’t actually have students’ best interests and wellbeing at heart.

It’s shameful. It’s disgusting. It’s evil.

Pure evil.

The rot is coming from inside the schoolhouse. Throw them out and start all over again.

