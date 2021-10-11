We need to shut down Loudoun County Public Schools until we can figure out what the hell is going on.

Over the summer, Scott Smith was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest for disrupting a Loudoun County School Board meeting:

The man who found himself splashed across TV screens and newspaper pages, being dragged from the Loudoun County School Board meeting with a bloody lip and in handcuffs, on Tuesday was found guilty of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Scott Smith was dragged to the ground by county deputies as tempers flared at the June 22 School Board meeting, egged on by protests against new state-mandated protections for transgender students. According to testimony in the Aug. 17 District Court trial, Smith was arrested during an argument with a woman for whose daughter Smith’s wife had been a Girl Scout leader. Deputies dragged him to the ground, then outside, where he continued struggling and arguing with them, threatening to kick their teeth out. He was taken to the Adult Detention Center and charged with the two misdemeanors.

Loudoun County Schools Tried To Conceal Sexual Assault Against Daughter In Bathroom, Father Says https://t.co/q2MIRrJdKF — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) October 11, 2021

That father was arrested for accusing the school board of covering up the sexual assault of his daughter in a bathroom by a male student wearing a skirt.

"a boy, allegedly wearing a skirt, entered a girls’ bathroom at nearby Stone Bridge High School, where he sexually assaulted Smith’s ninth-grade daughter." https://t.co/7mGN9WTpfJ — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) October 11, 2021

A jaw-dropper of a story https://t.co/ToCTEBfrbN — Karol Markowicz (@karol) October 11, 2021

Indeed. Thanks to the Luke Rosiak and the Daily Wire for covering it.

The man at the center of an arrest at a school boards meeting this summer was desperately trying to talk to that board about the assault of his daughter in a bathroom. Real journalism here by @lukerosiak. https://t.co/Mg163QCwRd — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 11, 2021

More from Rosiak:

As Loudoun schools sought to pass a controversial transgender policy in June, it concealed that a 9th-grade girl was allegedly raped by a "gender fluid" student in a school bathroom just 3 weeks prior, The Daily Wire has learned.https://t.co/t5IEv1vZZF — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) October 11, 2021

In June, LCPS lectured the public for worrying about a "red herring," saying the district had 0 bathroom assaults on record. It quietly transferred the boy charged in the May 28 assault to a new school. October 6, he was arrested for a new sex assault inside a classroom there. — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) October 11, 2021

Great job, LCPS! Really excellent work.

The father of the victim is a man you've seen: The bald man being dragged by the police. The county's top elected prosecutor personally tried to put him in jail. He was issued a no-trespassing order keeping him from telling his story at the meeting where the trans policy passed. — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) October 11, 2021

The National School Board Association included Scott Smith in its list used to deem parents "domestic terrorists." But “if someone would have sat and listened for thirty seconds to what Scott had to say, they would have been mortified and heartbroken,” his attorney said. — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) October 11, 2021

Scott Smith is not a domestic terrorist. But the Loudoun County School Board clearly poses very real threats to students and their families.

The story is behind a paywall because this story is so shocking that it could only be told through a 5,000 word long, resource-intensive magazine-style piece, but I think it's worth subscribing to @realDailyWire for. Here is more of the top of the story. pic.twitter.com/j63cYKlAmD — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) October 11, 2021

Where’s the media outrage over this? Where are the righteously indignant monologues from MSNBC and CNN hosts?

There is a fanatical desire to demonize half the country that runs through a big part of the media and political class on both sides and cases like this are what happens when that desire takes over…nobody thought to interview this dad until now and understand his story? — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 11, 2021

Couldn’t have anyone thinking that Loudoun County Public Schools don’t actually have students’ best interests and wellbeing at heart.

Should a parent/proto-‘domestic terrorist’ just sit down and shut up about his own child’s alleged forcible rape, which he says is being covered up by the school district? https://t.co/JMfWyWIt6R — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 11, 2021

They took the father of a girl who'd been raped at school and turned him into the public face of "domestic terrorism" because he protested school policy. School seems to admit it here, saying their records match father's claims. Just evil stuff. https://t.co/AJrmzhzcgL — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) October 11, 2021

Judge who sentenced him to ten (suspended) days in jail was very concerned for the devoted public servants who cover up child rape https://t.co/7Eez6HjuWu pic.twitter.com/x1cJoJ9N1j — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) October 11, 2021

What they did to this poor man is an origin story. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) October 11, 2021

It’s shameful. It’s disgusting. It’s evil.

How do they sleep at night? This is pure evil. — OldChunkOfCoal (@BSchweik11) October 11, 2021

Pure evil.

Forget about the recall… Every school board member and the LCPS superintendent should resign their positions immediately. Loudoun County Schools Tried To Conceal Sexual Assault Against Daughter In Bathroom, Father Says https://t.co/n4TujwqORx — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) October 11, 2021

The rot is coming from inside the schoolhouse. Throw them out and start all over again.