Joe Biden hasn’t even been president for a month, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been working his tail off to get America back on the road to recovery.

As Ben Shapiro pointed out yesterday, Biden came in with a plan, and dammit, he’s been determined to stick to it:

It turns out the Biden administration covid agenda was:

1. Lie about what they inherited;

2. Propose anti-scientific vaccine distribution standards;

3. Manipulate the CDC standards on behalf of the teachers unions;

4. Wait for the media massage.

Well done, everyone. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 15, 2021

Seriously, the Biden administration has been able to check off every single step. With the media’s help, of course.

Pretty amazing how "Follow The Science" became "Follow The Teachers Unions While Calling Your Opponents Anti-Science" overnight, and our incredible Journalismers went right along with it. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 15, 2021

All part of step 4!

It’s important to note, though, as Ben Shapiro does today, that while Uncle Joe’s initiative has indeed been impressive, there’s still one item on his list he just can’t seem to check off:

Joe Biden's presidential checklist:

✓ Puts logs on fires

✓ Plays Mario Kart with Luigi

✓ Goes to bed early

X Opens schools in line with science — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 16, 2021

To be fair, he probably just can’t do that last one because of Republicans. So it doesn’t count.

Let’s hear it for Joe Biden, everybody!

***

