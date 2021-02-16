Joe Biden hasn’t even been president for a month, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been working his tail off to get America back on the road to recovery.

As Ben Shapiro pointed out yesterday, Biden came in with a plan, and dammit, he’s been determined to stick to it:

Seriously, the Biden administration has been able to check off every single step. With the media’s help, of course.

All part of step 4!

It’s important to note, though, as Ben Shapiro does today, that while Uncle Joe’s initiative has indeed been impressive, there’s still one item on his list he just can’t seem to check off:

To be fair, he probably just can’t do that last one because of Republicans. So it doesn’t count.

Let’s hear it for Joe Biden, everybody!

